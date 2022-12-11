Why does my mobile have problems with the Wi-Fi connection or mobile data? 7 reasons and solutions

Problems with Wi-Fi connection or mobile data always turns out to be a stress and a headache for everyone, especially when the reason for the problems with the Internet is unknown.

However, it must also be taken into account that smartphones are not infallible for this and of course they can have connection problems. For this reason, Today we bring you up to 7 reasons and solutions to be able to solve the problem, so be careful.

Wi-Fi connection or coverage is not good

First things first, so without a good Internet connection or good coverage on your mobile, it will be practically impossible to have a decent browsing speed. In fact, if you meet other people, you should make sure that it is not a problem that only affects your smartphonewhich can happen if the others belong to a different telephone operator.

There are even mobile phones that have a harder time capturing and receiving the Wi-Fi connection from afar than others, or it may also happen that there are some that support several meters more distance, it all depends on the terminal itself.

Verify that it is not just an application that is having the problem

Many times it happens that connection problems occur only in an application within the mobile, so for this, it is recommended use different apps and verify that the connection problems occur in each and every one of them.

Now, there is a possibility that the error only originates from a specific app that you are using, and for this particular case, you can carry out searches on the Internet, social networks or forums. to know if someone else is also suffering from the problem.

You have connection but no Wi-Fi

Be careful, having a connection does not necessarily mean having Wi-Fi. Don’t worry, this can be something quite normal and as such it happens when a connection is created between the mobile and the router, although the latter without issuing the signal that allows connection to the Internet.

For these cases, basically the only thing you can do is restart the router (which in many cases is usually the solution) or contact your Internet provider to tell them about the failure.

Sometimes the solution is to switch from WiFi 5 to WiFi 6, with more power, more devices connected simultaneously, and greater range inside the home.

Restore network default settings

A solution that also has results is to restore the default settings of the network in order to eliminate any link between the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth networks. for this heor indicated is that you first write down or remember the password of your Wi-Fi networksince when you reset the settings, you will have to enter it again.

Then, access to this configuration depends on each mobile but, generally, it is located within the section of additional settingsThen in Backup and restoreand lastly in Reset network settings.

Check your invoices

Although it may seem insignificant to mention this, surely it has happened to you before that the problems with your mobile data or Wi-Fi network at home they just happen not to have paid the bill on time or you did not have enough balance to renew your data package.

It is something that must have happened to us at least once, even though The normal thing is to receive one or another notification or notice from the telephonebut in the end, you already know it and the question is to always be aware of this issue so that it does not happen.

Restart both the mobile and the router

The reset methods are always seen as useless, but the reality is that this does show good results since all settings of both devices are deactivated and reset. So, restart the mobile as normal and then go to the router, first turning it off for about 15-30 seconds and then turning it on again.

Choose to ask for assistance

If everything we have mentioned has not made any difference in your case, it is best that you contact your operator directly, or if you manage to verify that the problem is only your mobile and the others if they have a connection in the his, you will have to go to a technician to check it and find the fault.