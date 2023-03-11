5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsWhy does everyone want to delete their Instagram account?

Why does everyone want to delete their Instagram account?

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1678294596.jpg
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1678294596.jpg
- Advertisement -

Apparently, everyone wants to delete their Instagram accounts.

Cyber security website VPNOverview analyzed the search trends for the top 30 most popular apps to see which ones Americans were most interested in deleting. They found more than 900,000 searches for how to “delete” or “deactivate” Instagram, more than any of the other apps the group analyzed. Behind Instagram, there were 385,410 searches for deleting or deactivating Facebook, 217,400 for Snapchat, 92,490 for Twitter, and 24,819 for Telegram. Compare that to TikTok, which had a “marginal delete search,” according to VPNOverview, with just over 14,000 searches.

SEE ALSO:

Say ‘bye’ to Mark Zuckerberg in 2023: How to delete your Instagram account.

- Advertisement -

But just because we all want to delete Instagram doesn’t mean there are any fewer people actually on the app. It still managed to rank as the most popular app of 2022(Opens in a new tab) with an average of over 11.8 million downloads every month, VPNOverview said.

You can now report applications in the App Store. How does it work?

As Mashable previously reported, hating Instagram is as integral to being an Instagram user as posting a photo. According to a September 2022 Instagram report leaked to The Wall Street Journal(Opens in a new tab), Instagram engagement is declining and just 10 percent of the most popular creators in 2023 use Instagram as their main platform, according to data from SEO agency Higher Visibility(Opens in a new tab). It’s clear that we don’t love the platform and, studies show, it makes us feel bad. Facebook’s own research(Opens in a new tab) found that “Instagram is harmful to a sizable percentage of [teens], most notably teenage girls.” And, while young people face the brunt of the Instagram effect, studies from the American Psychological Association link Instagram to depression(Opens in a new tab), body image concerns, self-esteem issues, social anxiety, and other problems across age groups. 

Maybe it’s time to follow through with the threat and simply delete Instagram.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Pinterest to Crack Down on Underage-Related Content

After a recent investigation carried out by NBC News revealed that Pinterest's recommendation algorithms...
Latest news

Elon Musk Fires Twitter Janitors, Reportedly Forcing Staff To Bring Own Toilet Paper

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is cutting costs at his struggling company right to the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.