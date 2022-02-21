Why do you need an easy billing program?

Talking about billing is something that usually makes many people’s hair stand on end. Whether it’s because they consider it to be terribly complex, or even because in their case it really is because they haven’t chosen the right tool, in the end there are quite a few people who limit their billing management to a Windows folder full of Excel files, perhaps in the best of cases with an additional document in which to keep a list of the issued invoices.

The situation can be further complicated if, additionally, we need to keep a daily stock controlwhich is automatically updated each time we issue an invoice, in order to receive alerts when the units we have fall below a previously predetermined quantity, in order to replace it before we run out of stock.

The problem, for all these people, is that they have not found an easy invoicing program, a tool that combines all the functions that we may need to carry out an efficient and simple management of invoicing and stock, but that at the same time does not requires enormous dedication, as well as an arduous process of training and adaptation to said “solution”, that in such a case it deserves on its own merits to be between quotation marks.

However, What do we mean when we talk about an easy billing program? A fairly common mistake is to think that for something to be easy it must be small, that is, have only a very limited number of functions, which only solve a basic part of everything we need, in exchange for offering great usability. which is sustained, of course, in its many limitations.

The key when choosing a billing program is to look for a complete solution, with all the functions you may needbut that both for usability and for interface allows carry out all processes quickly and easily. The solution must be a facilitator that adapts to the user and its needs, never the other way around.

Why use an easy billing program?

Invoice management can be as simple or complex as we wish. Now, if we can add depth without increasing complexity in a directly proportional way, we will have the possibility of carrying out a much stricter control that, for example, allows us to quickly review the history of operations with a client, automatically establish and apply certain discounts, always keep the collection status of the same up to date, etc.

And that’s not to mention the procedures related to the invoices themselves, with the document itself. For example, who has not happened, on dates close to the change of year, to issue an invoice with the date of the previous year? It is a human error, of course, but in certain circumstances this may force us to issue a cancellation of said invoice, as well as a new one with the correct data. And the same as with a date can happen with a price, a quantity, etc.

With an easy billing program, The probability of making this type of error is substantially reduced.since it allows the pre-configuration of prices, the automatic assignment of dates and another series of functions designed precisely to prevent this type of error.

But even if this happens, the issuance of the canceled invoice and the new and corrected one, It is much easier if we use an easy billing program. In addition, we will have these documents (the erroneous invoice, the cancellation and the corrected one) well organized and accessible in our application, in case we need them at any time.

An easy billing program offers us, therefore, all the functions and tools that we may need, adapts to our needs and, in addition, provides us with a huge set of information and analytics with which we can, at a glance, get up to speed. day on all our commercial activity. More than enough reason not to think too much about it, right?