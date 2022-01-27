Why do the new Huawei smartphones not support 5G?

Huawei has launched today in our country its new smartphone focused on photography Huawei P50 Pro(€1,199) and its excellent folding Huawei P50 Pocket(€1,599)

However, even though Huawei is one of the leading providers of network equipment for telecom operators, these new smartphones are limited to 4G networks.

The US veto is the source of the problem

In the past, Huawei was a relatively small customer of Qualcomm, the largest supplier of mobile phone chips. This was so because Huawei used its own Kirin chips in the brand’s flagships, and used Qualcomm chips in the lower priced models.

Huawei’s ability to use its own Kirin chips was thwarted by US trade restrictions, which blocked its access to chip design software and manufacturing tools.

Qualcomm, like the rest of the American companies, was also unable to sell chips to the Chinese giant after the entry into force of the United States’ trade restrictions, which left Huawei in a difficult position.

In late 2020, things got a bit better for Huawei, as Qualcomm received permission from the US government to sell chips to the Chinese manufacturer, as long as they do not support 5G connectivity.

Coming back to the two smartphones launched today, both devices are high-end and as such use Qualcomm’s most powerful chip of 2021, the Snapdragon 888.

However, due to the restriction already mentioned, It is a variant of the Snapdragon 888 that does not support 5G connectivity.

For many users, this isn’t much of a limitation, as 5G deployment is in its infancy in many places and the fast transfer speeds it promises aren’t always a top priority for mobile phone users.

More important than the absence of 5G connectivity is, for some users, the absence of Google Mobile Services (GMS), which makes it difficult to use certain apps that are not yet compatible with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).

Hopefully this problem will be resolved soon and Huawei can once again compete on an equal footing with other high-end manufacturers, since its devices have always led the way in many aspects, such as photography and video recording.