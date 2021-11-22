Why do phones last so long on just 1% battery?

It may come as a surprise to many people, but actually your phone doesn’t really know how much charge is left in the battery.

Batteries are not like a fuel tank; you cannot measure the amount of fuel or energy in a battery.

The only thing the phone can do, along with the electronics built into the battery, is make an estimate based on the resistance of the battery and a measure of the power that has been used since the battery was last charged.

So, for example, you can keep track of how much charge you have used since the battery was last fully charged, and subtract it from a figure of the last battery capacity. But this latest capacity figure is also an estimate based on past usage.

If the battery never completely drains, the phone has more difficult to know how long a full charge can last, so the estimate will be more crude.

A simple explanation for why the 1% can last a long time is that the phone has underestimated the current battery capacity. So when you get to what you think should be almost empty, showing 1%, you find that the battery has more capacity left than you estimated.

That is before the battery actually reaches its minimum output voltage, indicating that it is truly empty. In fact, the algorithm designers know that it is better to do this than overestimate the capacity and have the battery drain unexpectedly, so the tendency is to fail by being too pessimistic, since any unexpected capacity is an advantage.

In practice, the algorithms used to estimate current capacity and usage are complex and vary by battery model and manufacturer. In addition, it must be taken into account that factors such as temperature affect the measurements.

It is possible to help improve the estimate, at least temporarily, by allowing the phone to recalibrate the algorithm using a full discharge / recharge cycle.