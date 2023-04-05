Why do I have much less Internet speed than what I have contracted for?

If the Internet works slow for you and you have checked with a speed test that you do not get all internet speed that you have hired, there are several reasons that explain it. In any case, what is clear is that every user always wants the best connection. However, there are several factors that explain why we have a lower speed than we had with an operator.

Today, we find all kinds of speeds of optical fiber between operator rates. However, we will not always get to enjoy all the speed of Internet connection for which we pay a good sum every month. Because? This is exactly what we are going to explain. Less speed over WiFi One of the first points that we must take into account is that, if you want to enjoy a symmetrical Internet speed, you must connect the device via cable to the router. In this way, we will be able to fully enjoy the 300 Mbps or 600 Mbps that we have contracted with the operator. To have 1 Gbps or 10 Gbps things change. For example, the operators themselves tell us that for 10 Gbps we need to meet a series of requirements, such as having a Cat 6A cable or higher, as well as a 10 Gbps network card. Although that is only the beginning. In any case, the important thing here is to be clear that via Wi-Fi, we will not enjoy all the speed. And much less when we are far from the router.

We can do the test easily. If you have a computer connected by Gigabit Ethernet cable, you can get to have a higher connection speed than if you do a speed test via WiFi. In addition, you must also look at the maximum speed that the router can offer. However, no matter how much in its characteristics it tells us that its vtheoretical speed is 1,000 Mbps via wireless, then it will be less. This is due to the factors that are included in the Wi-Fi network.

Although, the devices that we use are also to blame for this. Since they will not be able to meet the maximum that comes in their specifications either. Mainly, due to not having enough hardware with which it could work at that connection speed. So, depending on if we have an older or newer mobile, the speed will be higher or lower. And the same applies to computers, tablets, consoles, etc.

How to have maximum speed?

If in your case you want to have the maximum speed via WiFi, the ideal is to connect to the 5 GHz band. However, if you are far from the router as we saw previously, it will not be possible for you. Although, you will always have the alternative of expanding the coverage of the wireless network in your home or connecting the device via cable.

In addition to this, there are many other factors that can help us achieve a higher speed of the wireless network. Among them, correctly placing the router, using amplifiers for the connection, keeping the devices and router updated, in addition to using the appropriate hardware. In other cases, it may also be the fault of our contracted Internet rate provider. Therefore, if so, you will have to contact us to find out if it is a failure in our Internet service.