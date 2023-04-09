Why do Apple, Samsung and other manufacturers want you to give them your old phone?

- Advertisement -

Phone manufacturers and mobile carriers offer significant discounts if you hand over your dirty old phone to them. Because?

Of course, one reason is for the environment. In theory, “renew” programs prevent phones from ending up in a landfill or collecting dust in your desk drawer. But also… There is economic benefit for companies.

There are companies that buy phones from manufacturers and carriers. Most phones are cleaned and sold to wholesalers, but some go to sites like Amazon or Back Market, a popular second-hand phone market.

Restaurateurs prefer to get hold of iPhones for the same reason that thieves prefer to steal them: they bring more money. One big reason is that Apple updates device software for longer years than its competitors.

The phones that come to these companies to have a second life go through four phases:

Deletion and triage of data: Special software deletes any data left behind by the previous owner. Workers then test the device to confirm that everything works: microphone, speakers, screen, camera, buttons, wireless radios, etc. During this step, they also check the batteries. Devices whose battery health is 80% or lower — meaning their ability to hold power has decreased by 20% or more — are set aside for cheap resale elsewhere.

Depending on your final rating, refurbished products sell for 20-30% below the retail price of the same phone purchased new.

This price offers the consumer a good discount, but it also gives the company enough margin to make a profit.



