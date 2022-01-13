Why did TikTok lose the first place of the most downloaded apps compared to Instagram?

The company Sensor Tower dedicated to Data Analysis and Intelligence in the mobile app market, published its report for the last quarter of 2021. In this report, you can see how Instagram reached the first place in the most downloaded apps in the world. A position held by TikTok and from which it seemed very difficult to dethrone. However, it has happened and there is a reason beyond the fact that the Meta app has had its best quarter since 2014.

It should also be noted that it is the first Meta application to reach this position from WhatsApp in the last quarter of 2019.

Instagram in the first place of the most downloaded apps in the last quarter of 2021

Sensor Tower uses data from downloads on Google Play and the AppStore between October 1 and December 31, 2021. Furthermore, it should be noted that the pre-installation of apps is not taken into account. So, if a team brings Facebook by default, it is not considered a download. With all these considerations, the company’s graph shows Instagram in the first place of the most downloaded apps in the range of dates we mentioned before.

What is interesting about this case is the way in which TikTok is dethroned from a place that it occupied in a fairly solid way. The platform has even been displaced for the second time in the last two years. The first was in the second quarter of 2020, in full confinement with Zoom as the most popular app.

But what does TikTok have to do with Instagram’s lead in downloads around the world? One factor that affected the position of the Chinese app was being part of the Indian government’s veto on 59 apps. The loss of this market in June 2020, represented an important growth of Instagram that is reflected today.

India represents one of the most important countries in the consumption of mobile applications, especially due to the huge number of users it has. In that sense, leaving the country does not mean the fall of an application, but it does mean a relevant factor for its growth.