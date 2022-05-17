Why cybersecurity is now more important than ever

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The situation of instability that has been experienced globally for two years has caused a digital acceleration that makes us more dependent on the Internet. We need to be connected to work -the boom in teleworking has exploded in recent years- and also to be in contact with our family and friends -with a considerable boom in videoconferences. In the same way, online entertainment has grown to give users more possibilities to have fun from anywhere and at any time.

In this context, it is even more important to be aware of cybersecurity. Dependence on the Internet is such that adopting the maximum guarantees so as not to suffer an online threat is essential. If you want to have an adequate online experience, it is very important, more than ever, to bet on cybersecurity.

In the field of digital leisure, security is one of the most important aspects for those who like to play online. One of the reasons why online gaming has increased in recent years is because of the greater sense of security that users have.

In other areas, betting on cybersecurity is also essential, not only in the game. The greater dependence of Internet users when it comes to working, shopping or being in contact with family and friends in a context like the current one has caused cybercriminals to take advantage of any opportunity to try to deceive them and get hold of their personal data or your money.

In recent years, in this sense, cyber scams have increased considerably, with methods such as phishing, malware or even data hijacking to demand a ransom for them with viruses such as the popular Wannacry.

Both on a personal level and in companies, adapting to this technological revolution is essential to remain competitive. And in this time of constant change, cybersecurity is positioned as a cornerstone to achieve that necessary evolution.

The rise of online commerce has also completely changed the concept of consumers and their relationship with companies. There has also been a technological boom that has led to the faster implementation of 5G networks, to guarantee a greater and faster connection… and technologies such as Blockchain, the Internet of Things or Virtual Reality have become popular.

They are all improvements, but hovering over all of them is the need to bet on cybersecurity, to have an adequate and safe experience in this increasingly online environment, on which we depend more and more.

Cybercriminals are not going to stop, in this hyperconnected world, sending fake emails, launching ransomware attacks or trying to get hold of users’ personal or banking data. That is why you have to be extremely careful and not trust any web page when buying online, playing online or carrying out any other activity on the network.

Betting on secure and trustworthy pages is essential to avoid any risk and not to fall into the networks of cybercriminals, as they are increasingly sharpening their strategies to deceive Internet users and make them fall into their traps.

In this sense, navigate consciously, knowing the risks and threats and learning to avoid them, and you will navigate more safely on the Internet.

