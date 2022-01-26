Why can’t you share Spotify music with your iPhone on AirPlay devices?

There are two major standards on the market right now for transmitting wireless content from a mobile device to a television, Bluetooth speaker or any other peripheral you can imagine focused on audio, and they are Chromecast on Google’s part, and AirPlay on the other. of Apple, which in recent times has spread beyond the borders of the products of those of Cupertino. Precisely for this reason, many users are waiting for Spotify to finally have support for this standard in such a way that it is much easier to share music and songs with an Apple TV, a Smart TV, etc. But unfortunately, when we have just entered 2022, that possibility still does not exist. What’s going on? Spotify still without AirPlay That is basically the summary that we can make of what is happening within the most popular music platform in the world, and that is that the promises of bringing AirPlay to the application have fallen on deaf ears and it does not seem to be in news on the horizon that makes us think that we could see a change relatively soon. The AirPlay standard has gone through many stages but, specifically, since 2018 we have been with the second version, which is the one currently used by practically all the devices that have dared to add it among their functions. This is the case of television manufacturers such as Samsung or LG, in addition to small wireless accessories that allow direct communication with iPhone, iPad, etc. The problem in this case is that Spotify remains almost exclusively with Chromecast as the main way to share content, so it leaves little room for maneuver for Apple users to enjoy similar functions. And that, despite the fact that last August the streaming music platform stated that “Spotify will support AirPlay 2 and we are working to make that a reality.” At the moment, as we say, there is no way to launch a musical theme through AirPlay to a wireless speaker, for example, so we have to trust Chromecast to do the same. And it is that Spotify’s solitary confinement reaches such a point that in Apple’s own HomePod, both the normal model and the Mini, we cannot send songs from the iPhone. So with this Spotify AirPlay we are more or less the same as with the topic of lossless music. When will they finally reach the official app? >