Why can’t you see a contact’s photo on WhatsApp?

If when you are reviewing your WhatsApp contact list you see that one of them does not have a profile photo, and that what is displayed is a round gray icon, with the figure of an avatar, the situation may surprise you, especially if it is someone close to you or someone you used to see the image that was on the instant messaging app.

Just because you can’t see a contact’s WhatsApp profile picture doesn’t mean they’ve blocked you

You might be wondering why you can’t see their profile picture anymore. You may even wonder if that person you used to have a relationship with has blocked you. Unfortunately, it is one of the possible options, but you should know that it is not the only one: there may be other reasons.

So, do not get carried away by hasty conclusions and try to understand the reasons. First of all, analyze if it could have been for one of these reasons:

Reasons why you don’t see a profile picture on WhatsApp

-Privacy options. Remember that WhatsApp allows each user to configure privacy options to prevent one, several or all contacts from seeing their profile picture.

Since you can now select who can or cannot see it, it may be that that person has not blocked you but has included you in the group of people who cannot see it. Yes, by default the profile photo is shown to all contacts, but there is the possibility of manually restricting its display.

-He has not included you among his contacts. Although you can see a person’s profile photo on WhatsApp without them adding you to their contacts, if they don’t, there is also a chance that you won’t be able to see it or it will take time to appear. So it is possible that you are talking to a person who simply has not added you to their agenda.

He doesn’t have a profile picture. Perhaps you attach great importance to this detail, but there are people who prefer not to have a profile picture on WhatsApp and have deleted it directly. So maybe you’re chatting with someone who just prefers to be “recognized” by a gray avatar.

-He has blocked you. Indeed, if none of the three previous assumptions is given, it is most likely that that person has blocked you. There are ways to know if you have been blocked on WhatsApp and, of course, not being able to see your profile picture is one of the indicators.