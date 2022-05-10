Why can’t you install WhatsApp on your mobile?

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

If you have bought a new mobile phone, or you have been given a second-hand one and, after resetting it and leaving it completely clean, you cannot install WhatsApp and it gives you an error, you should know that this is a more common situation than you may think.

WhatsApp may experience drops in service that cause it to be unusable

It may also happen that you have decided to uninstall WhatsApp from your mobile at some point and, now that you want to install it again, it is giving you an error. If any of these situations occurs to you, we are going to review with you some of the causes that may be causing this conflict and causing a failure when installing WhatsApp again.

What are the possible options that can occur and that prevent you from downloading WhatsApp and installing it on your mobile? They would be the following:

Why can’t I install WhatsApp on my mobile?

If you get an error when installing WhatsApp on your mobile, it may be due to one of these causes:

-There are connection problems. It may be the most “stupid” mistake but also one of the most common: perhaps you have lost your Internet connection on your mobile due to a technical failure or a breakdown of your mobile phone operator and that is why you cannot download WhatsApp to get it back on install.

Check that you have an Internet connection and that you are using your Wi-Fi network properly to resolve this situation.

-WhatsApp doesn’t work. It’s another “dumb” bug but it does happen: WhatsApp often suffers from crashes and service interruptions. If so, while these last you will not be able to download and install WhatsApp normally. Given this, check that the service is available and if it is not, you will only need to wait for it to be restored.

-Your mobile is no longer compatible with WhatsApp. If you have a fairly old phone, Meta’s proprietary instant messaging system may no longer be usable on it. WhatsApp usually launches many new features throughout the year, and this means that not all phones are compatible with the application.

Those who have an operating system with an outdated version are often left without support for WhatsApp. For example, it is something that happened at the beginning of this year with some models, as we told you, and it also happened again in April of this year that more devices ran out of support for WhatsApp.

To make sure that this is not the problem why you cannot install WhatsApp on your mobile phone, all you have to do is go to the WhatsApp website and check which phones and which versions of Android and iOS are no longer compatible with the app.

-The mobile operating system is not up to date. This cause is related to the previous one. Perhaps your mobile phone is not so obsolete, but if you have not updated the version of your mobile operating system, it is possible that it has lost access to WhatsApp, especially if the phone is a few years old.

The solution in this case is as easy as updating the version of your mobile operating system. If you can do it without problems, you can possibly reinstall WhatsApp on your mobile phone now.

-You have no memory left on your mobile. If your mobile phone no longer has enough memory, it is possible that WhatsApp can no longer be installed on it. Check how much available storage you have on your device and, if necessary, follow these tips to recover mobile storage so you can reinstall WhatsApp.

.