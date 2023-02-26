Why can’t we find life on Mars? The fault lies with the technology used

It is one thing to detect moving microscopes, and another thing to detect microscopic life that has been dead for millions of years.

With that in mind, there’s a new study that may help us understand why no signs of life have yet been detected on Mars.

A study in Chile’s Atacama Desert, similar to parts of Mars, shows that current technology cannot detect long-dead “microbial dark matter.” The researchers behind the study argue that if we don’t improve our ability to identify microscopic life, life on Mars will continue to elude us, especially if the life we’re looking for existed billions of years ago when the planet was warmer and wetter than it is. today. The instruments fail to detect them in the Chilean desert, so they won’t on Mars either..

What is the dark microbiome

The team from the Autonomous University of Chile proposes a new concept, the «dark microbiome“, to represent the uncertainty of microorganisms that scientists can detect using genetic sequencing without knowing exactly what they are. The study found that almost 9% of the genetic sequences obtained by next generation sequencing fell into the ‘unclassified’ category, while the remaining 40% of the sequences could not be assigned to anything more specific than the highest taxa, as orders or domains.

The limits of the robots we send to Mars

Mars rovers, tasked with searching for traces of biology, may be missing microscopic life forms simply because your instruments are not up to the task. Detection of microorganisms is much more challenging, with limited or no detection in most cases. Although the Perseverance rover found “strong signs” of organic matter on Mars, it is still unclear whether these molecules have biological origins.

The solution is to bring samples back to Earth

The results emphasize the importance of returning samples to Earth to conclusively address whether life ever existed on Mars. For years, NASA has been planning to retrieve its samples from Mars for a closer look, but this will require a space mission to go further than ever before. The date for this historic moment is currently set for sometime in the 2030s or 2040s, though it all depends on how we behave.