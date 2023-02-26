5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsWhy Californians should watch Biden's State of the Union

Why Californians should watch Biden’s State of the Union

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
state of the union 90107.jpg
state of the union 90107.jpg
- Advertisement -

McCarthy will sit beside Vice President Kamala Harris on the dais at the State of the Union, often appearing in television shots with the two Democratic leaders.

After barely convincing the right flank of his party to give him the speaker’s gavel, McCarthy’s interactions and responses will be interesting to watch.

- Advertisement -

His predecessor Nancy Pelosi drew considerable attention from that perch during the Trump administration, visibly shaking her head at his comments, sarcastically applauding and once ripping up a copy of President Trump’s speech after he concluded.

“I’m going to make a prediction right now,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said in an interview. “Unlike Nancy Pelosi, I am confident Kevin McCarthy will not petulantly rip Joe Biden’s speech into pieces from the dais.”

But in an era when bipartisanship has become a dirty word, McCarthy may need to avoid seeming too cozy with Biden and Harris, or risk a backlash from his right flank.

When McCarthy formally invited Biden to deliver the address, he described it as his “solemn obligation.”

- Advertisement -

“He cannot be seen as fearful of the president,” said Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), chair of the Republican Study Committee. “It’s a fine balance.”

Cruz acknowledged that State of the Union speeches “are always large part theater” and said he finds amusement in watching how lawmakers decide whether to stand or applaud over the most anodyne statements, “statements that any rational person who was conscious would agree with and yet half the Congress won’t applaud because of the inevitable partisanship.”

He said, “for a lot of Republicans, especially Republican House members, McCarthy will set an example of when to applaud and stand.”

- Advertisement -

McCarthy may also need to deal with outbursts or heckling from lawmakers, which have become increasingly common during State of the Union addresses.

Last year conservative Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado heckling Biden during his address; Democratic women wore suffragette white and chanted “USA” during one of Trump’s speeches; GOP Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina shouted “You lie!” when President Obama said his healthcare reforms would not cover immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Phone Reviews

Oppo like the best: 4 versions of Android and 5 years of patches on some tops since 2023

oppo like OnePlus, from 2023 onwards some top of the range will guarantee 4...
Latest news

What makes an earthquake deadly? These are the things that matter

The biggest earthquake to hit the U.S. since the 1960s was an 8.2 temblor...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.