Why aren’t you getting the annual summary from Twitch

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Almost all social networks and platforms offer their users, at the end of the year, a special format that collects the best moments and reviews the activity of the last twelve months. This is what Spotify does, for example, with Wrapped, a musical summary of the year; or Instagram with your PlayBack to collect the best stories of 2021. Twitch has also joined this trend, and with Recap allows its users to review all their activity on the platform during the year.

Only Twitch users who have agreed to receive promotional emails have access to the annual review of their activity on the platform.

The Twitch Recap offers users statistics on the views they have had during the year or on the time they have spent playing online on the platform and broadcasting their games. However, and unlike other social networks, Twitch places a condition on its users so that they have this tool available.

Only to those Twitch users who have agreed to receive emails with promotions and offers from the brand They are allowed to access this summary of their annual activity. Users who, when opening the account, did not check this option no longer have the possibility to change the settings to access the Twitch Recap.

Twitch users are not at all satisfied with the company’s policy. This has been stated by some of them on Twitter, in the responses to the tweet on the official Twitch account in which they reported this decision. Users reported that, at the time of making their account, they had not received that information.

We’re seeing some confusion about the recap. In order to receive the Recap you had to opt-in for marketing emails prior to them being sent. Unfortunately, we aren’t able to manually re-send recaps. If you opted in, check your inbox and spam folder in the coming hours! https://t.co/N84HhhIGQB – Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) December 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Twitch has shared its own recap with the company’s annual data. In total, viewers used 1.2 trillion minutes watching other users play streaming video games. Additionally, more than 14 million channels were launched on Twitch and streamed games for the first time.

.