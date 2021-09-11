Why are there two yellow taxis on WhatsApp and how are they different?

The emojis of WhatsApp They serve to express ideas, emotions and feelings that are commonly shared to accompany the messages and that the conversation does not develop boring; Besides, you can also use them to decorate your favorite photos, stories or statuses. A large part of these icons have a certain similarity in terms of their design, but they all represent different things, this is the case of the taxi emoticons, one facing the front and the other to the right, what do they mean? we will explain it below.

Currently, WhatsApp It has more than 5 billion users worldwide, also, it exceeds 3,000 emojis that are divided into the following categories: Emoticons and people, animals and nature, food and drinks, activities, trips and places, objects, symbols and finally flags. In the fifth section of the ones we just mentioned, the taxi icons are housed.

The emoji of the taxi looking to the left is considered one of the most used in the world, as it occupies the position number 683 of all that exist, reported Emojitracker, a web portal dedicated to counting the number of times an emoji is shared in real time on Twitter.

WHAT DO THE EMOJIS MEAN?

Both emojis were created in 2010 and later in 2015 they were approved by Unicode. They are presented in yellow and the one that looks to the left only represents a simple parked taxi, while the other is a taxi seen in New York City (United States) that is approaching you so you can take it, reported Emojipedia.

The design of the emoticons varies according to the operating system, mobile device or social network (Photo: Emojipedia)

Did you know that a new emoji pack was launched this September? We recommend you click here so you can know the new emojis that you will use. Among them are a ‘pregnant man’, ‘mouth biting lips’, ‘hands that form a heart’ and many more.

