Why are there so few white smartphones?

By: Abraham

You may have noticed that, in recent years, the number of white smartphones is still very low. While black remains a classic, many manufacturers are experimenting with bold colors like green, blue, or pink.

OnePlus today announced andl “Extreme Edition” of the OnePlus 10 Pro which comes in “Panda White”. OnePlus Product Line President Liu Fengshuo explained why there are so few white smartphones in a post on the Chinese social network Weibo.

Liu explained that There are three reasons why white smartphones are still rare.

First of all, the process to achieve a white color is more difficult, which tests the level of CMF (color, material, finish) of a mobile phone manufacturer. If there is a little deviation in the craft, the final effect may be completely different.

The second reason why white smartphones are rare is that white phone production has a low success ratewhich raises the production cost of this model compared to other colors.

The third reason for manufacturers to stay away from white is that, according to Fengshuo, fingerprints are easier to see on phones with a white body.

Of course, Fengshuo claims that OnePlus has been able to overcome all the issues, including the color shift when looking at the device from different angles.

Although the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to go on sale globally in the not-too-distant future, it’s unclear which markets outside of China, if any, will receive the “Extreme Edition” version of the phone in white.


