Why are the iPhone cameras arranged in a triangle?

When Apple introduced the first triple-camera iPhone, the iPhone 11 Pro, it could have chosen to position the cameras vertically, like the Huawei P30 Pro, or horizontally, like the Galaxy S10.

But no, Apple opted for a triangle. And it is not an arbitrary decision.

Have you noticed that the iPhone has the ability to move from one lens to another without hardly noticing the change? This video shows it clearly.

This would not have been possible if the arrangement of the cameras on the iPhone did not form a triangle. In a triangle, the distance between the cameras is the minimum and, moreover, it is the same. So regardless of which camera you switch to, there is as little change in composition as possible.

This means that you get less abrupt transitions in both photo and video modes. Of course, Apple has also done some magic with the software to make the transition really smooth.

The same does not happen with smartphones where the cameras are positioned horizontally or vertically, such as the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel 6 Pro’s far left camera is the main one. Then we have the ultra-wide camera in the center and the 4X periscope zoom lens on the far right. As can be seen in this video, this causes a noticeable change in the composition of the image when changing lenses.

You might be wondering how lens switching is handled on a phone with more cameras and more focal lengths to play with. Samsung has the perfect example with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which comes with ultra-wide, primary, 3X and 10X cameras.

If Samsung had gone the way of the Pixel 6 Pro, it would have created even greater disparities than on Google’s phone, since now by switching from the ultra-wide camera to the 3X or 10X, the field of view would have been shifted towards the extreme.

Obviously, you can’t form a triangle with four cameras, so Samsung has borrowed the camera arrangement from Huawei’s P40 Pro +.

Samsung has found a compromise by placing the 3X camera off-axis, next to the main camera, which sits between the ultra-wide and the 10X periscope camera. In this way, the cameras create an irregular shape, but if the Galaxy is disassembled, we would notice that Samsung has managed to form two smaller triangles.



