Why are mobile phones made in China?

China is the world’s largest producer of mobile phones. According to a report by the consulting firm Counterpoint Research, China makes 68% of the in the global market. This assumes that you Three out of every four mobile phones sold in the world originate from the Asian giant.

But what factors explain China’s dominance in the mobile phone industry? Below, we take a look at some of the reasons that have made China the global epicenter of smartphones.

Low production and labor costs

One of China’s main competitive advantages is its ability to offer very competitive prices thanks to its low production and labor costs.

In addition, China has a large number and variety of local suppliers that facilitate access to raw materials and components necessary for the manufacture of the devices.

Proximity to the Asian market

Another advantage that China has is its geographical and cultural proximity to the Asian market, one of the largest and most dynamic in the world. According to data from consultancy IDC, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) accounted for 44% of total global smartphone shipments in 2019.

In addition, many Asian countries have preferential trade agreements with China that facilitate exports and imports between the two territories.

Technological innovation and government support

Lastly, we must not forget the role played by technological innovation and government support in the development of the Chinese mobile industry.

On the one hand, China has invested heavily in research and development (R&D) to improve the quality and performance of its products.

On the other hand, the Chinese government has promoted policies favorable to the technology sector, such as the creation of special economic zones, the granting of subsidies and tax incentives or the protection of national companies against foreign competition.

These are some of the reasons why mobile phones are made in China. However, this does not mean that China is the only country producing smartphones. There are other countries like India, Vietnam or Brazil that have also developed their own mobile industries and are competing with China for a piece of the global pie.

