Why an Android mobile says that it has no space if the memory card is almost empty

One of the great enigmas of Android mobiles happens when you want to install an application and the system complains that there is not enough space, even though the memory card is almost empty.

Although it doesn’t seem to make any sense, there is a logical explanation why your Android phone is reluctant to update or download new apps or take photos even though it has plenty of free space on the MicroSD. We will see why it happens, and what you can do about.

Why does the mobile say that I have no space

To understand why this happens, we first need to understand the concept of data partitions. A partition is nothing more than a virtual division of a physical drive. The storage of an Android mobile is divided into several partitions.

The number and type of partitions can vary from one mobile to another (for example, Huawei started using the EROFS read-only file system in the latest versions of EMUI), but something that most mobiles agree on is three partitions: system, data and cache. You can check the partitions of your mobile with applications like DiskInfo.

The main partitions of three Android mobiles

There are actually many additional partitions, but those are the main ones. The system partition contains the operating system and pre-installed applications, the cache partition contains the application cache and in the data partition, the rest, including everything that is saved in the phone’s internal memory.

This is the reason why mobiles have a storage available to users considerably less than the total (in the screenshots above, 107 / 128 GB, 23.6 / 32 GB and 5.1 / 8 GB respectively). It is also the reason why the mobile does not stop giving you space problems even though the memory card is almost empty.

The main problem is that Android saves the data of the applications and the cache in the internal memory

The space on the memory card goes separately, but there is a problem: application data is saved in internal memory, including downloads of applications from Google Play and their subsequent installation. Therefore, Google Play can tell you that you do not have available space even though the memory card has free gigabytes and gigabytes.

The only things that are saved to the memory card directly -and it depends on the configuration of the camera application- are photos and videos. The problem is that these photos and videos generate thumbnails and cache in the internal memory, so that, in the long run, even though the photos are saved on the memory card, they also affect the internal memory. .

The internal memory is used for almost everything and when it is full the problems begin

That is, no matter how much available space you have on the memory card, Android continues to use internal memory almost exclusively for all your needs, from downloading to saving app data and caching. The photos you take on the memory card are also noted on the internal memory in the form of cache or data in the Google Photos app.

What can you do if you don’t have space

EMUI lets you choose the default storage location, although it is not normal

If you have a memory card full of space but the internal memory is full, your mobile will not stop giving you errors every time you try to do anything. Luckily, there are a number of strategies you can carry out: