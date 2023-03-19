Why AIs like ChatGPT would be a problem for the environment

The advancement of artificial intelligence has generated a lot of interest worldwide, even among scientists who wonder what the environmental implications of these technologies might be, such as ChatGPT of .

The direct answer given by the researchers is that these systems generate pollution for a specific reason: energy consumption to keep the databases running.

How do artificial intelligences pollute?

The key to the operation of these technologies is in the databases, which are stored in large quantities in physical or digital spaces. Along with this there is a training job for artificial intelligence to learn and give better responses.

“Training these models requires an immense amount of computational power. Right now, only the big tech companies can train them,” he said. Carlos Gomez-Rodriguez computer scientist University of La Coruña, to Wired.

This type of technology is a problem for the environment due to its high energy consumption.

According to studies of Google GPT-3 training, the system on which it is based ChatGPT, it consumed 1,287 MWh and generated emissions of more than 550 tons of carbon.

Other investigations, such as the University of Massachusetts Amherst, They found it generates as many greenhouse emissions as five cars would during their entire life cycle. Which puts an even stronger picture, if the training is done constantly.

An example is what you will have to do Bing with the integration of the chatbot of Open AI which only has information up to 2021, but which the search engine and Microsoft needs to be updated, which represents a constant energy consumption for your learning.

The chatbots-take-the-place-of-virtual-assistants-according-to-a-new-report/">International Energy Agency ensures that the data centers, where the information for the operation of this type of technology is stored, are currently responsible for 1% of greenhouse gas emissions, a figure that could increase over time due to the consolidation of these systems in daily life as is already happening.

A scenario that the companies involved in these projects should consider, because many of them have plans to reduce the pollution they generate. For example, Google wants it to generate zero emissions by 2030.

This type of technology is a problem for the environment due to its high energy consumption.

Chatbot on Google and Bing

Google confirmed that Bard is on the way and showed how it will work. Its use will be very similar to how other tools of this type work, in which the user finds himself with a chat interface and makes queries or requests through text, which are then answered by the AI.

The company confirmed that for now they are in the development phase and only ‘trusted testers’ have access to it, so the rest of the public will have to wait a while longer to see it.

The objective of this is to reduce the margin of error as much as possible so that it works optimally and to solve an issue that worries the platform a lot about how this can affect the traffic of web pages, who are its main clients in the search engine. An important balance to find.

On the other hand, Microsoft announced the official launch of its new search engine Bingwhich will incorporate into its systems the artificial intelligence technology used by ChatGPT in collaboration with the software development company, Open AI.

At the moment everything is in the testing phase and only through an application process can the chatbot be accessed in the search engine. For now, it has been integrated with some predetermined questions, which serve as an introduction to learn how the system will work, complementing the queries with information on the side of the screen.