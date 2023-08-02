Who’s the Coolest Robot of All?

- Advertisement -

Calling all robot fanatics! We are the creators of the Robots Guide, IEEE’s interactive site about robotics, and we need your help.

Today, we’re expanding our massive catalog to nearly 250 robots, and we want your opinion to decide which are the coolest, most wanted, and also creepiest robots out there.

To submit your votes, find robots on the site that are interesting to you and rate them based on their design and capabilities. Every Friday, we’ll crunch the votes to update our Robot Rankings.

Rate this robot: For each robot on the site, you can submit your overall rating, answer if you’d want to have this robot, and rate its appearance.

May the coolest (or creepiest) robot win!

Our collection currently features 242 robots, including , , social robots, underwater vehicles, exoskeletons, self-driving cars, and more.

The Robots Guide features three rankings: Top Rated, Most Wanted, and Creepiest. IEEE Spectrum

You can

explore the collection by filtering robots by category, capability, and country, or sorting them by name, year, or size. And you can also search robots by keywords.

In particular, check out some of the new additions, which could use more votes. These include some really cool robots like LOVOT, Ingenuity, GITAI G1, Tertill, Salto, Proteus, and SlothBot.

Each robot profile includes detailed tech specs, photos, videos, history, and some also have interactives that let you move and spin robots 360 degrees on the screen.

And note that these are all real-world robots. If you’re looking for sci-fi robots, check out our new Face-Off: Sci-Fi Robots game.

Robots Redesign

Today, we’re also relaunching the Robots Guide site with a fast and sleek new design, more sections and games, and thousands of photos and videos.

The new site was designed by

Pentagram, the prestigious design consultancy, in collaboration with Standard, a design and technology studio.





The site is built as a modern, fully responsive Web app. It’s powered by Remix.run, a React-based Web framework, with structured content by Sanity.io and site search by Algolia.

More highlights:

Explore nearly 250 robots

Make robots move and spin 360 degrees

View over 1,000 amazing photos

Watch 900 videos of robots in action

Play the Sci-Fi Robots Face-Off game

Keep up to date with daily robot news

Read detailed tech specs about each robot

Robot Rankings: Top Rated, Most Wanted, Creepiest

The Robots Guide was designed for anyone interested in learning more about robotics, including robot enthusiasts, both experts and beginners, researchers, entrepreneurs, STEM educators, teachers, and students.

The foundation for the Robots Guide is IEEE’s Robots App, which was downloaded 1.3 million times and is used in classrooms and STEM programs all over the world.

The Robots Guide is an editorial product of IEEE Spectrum, the world’s leading technology and engineering magazine and the flagship publication of the IEEE. Thank you to the IEEE Foundation and our sponsors for their support, which enables all of the Robots Guide content to be open and free to everyone.