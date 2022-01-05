Whole Crumlin community rallies together to save three-year-old

A South Dublin community rallied together to saved the a three-year-old boy from a busy road and get him home to his distraught parents safe and sound.

The little boy is autistic and wandered away from his Crumlin home when his dad had turned his back for a spilt second.

He was stopped on the Stanway Road yesterday evening around 5pm by quick-thinking locals.

They cared for the little boy and stopped him from crossing an extremely busy road, preventing what could have quickly become every parent’s worst nightmare.

The boy’s parents were frantically looking for their son and in all the panic never got to thank the local heroes for keeping him safe.

They got in contact with Pip’s Cafe and Deli Crumlin to try and find the caring residents.

The cafe owner posted: “We have been contacted by a local father who is trying to find three ladies who came to the aid of his three-year-old autistic son who wandered from his home today while his father just turned his back for less than a minute, (could happen to any of us).

“The three ladies came across the young lad at 5pm today on Stanaway Road, and obviously realised he was in some sort of distress, they stopped and cared for the boy, prevented him crossing a very busy road (which could have been detrimental)

“The child’s father was frantically running up and down looking for his son, and after finding the child in the care of the ladies he immediately and instinctively looked after his son and never thanked the ladies properly for looking after his son.

“The mother and father would like to hear from these heroes and thank them for their kindness to their son and preventing a possible tragedy

“So if you are one of these ladies or know the ladies please send us a pm so we can put the parents in touch to thank you for taking the time to look after their son

“Great to see that the people of D12 look out for each other.”

Crumlin woman, Lorraine Davis explained that there were far more than three people that worked together to get the three-year-old back where he belongs.

A group of strangers rallied together when it mattered the most to get the little boy back into the arms of his parents.

She told Dublin Live: “I was in the car with my boyfriend. We were just coming through the traffic lights when there was this Spanish girl- she had jumped off her bike and was like ‘stop, stop, stop’.

“With that, we stopped the car and there was the little boy running out in front of the car.

“We pulled over and the little boy was running off.

“The Spanish girl got off her bike and she was running up the path to get him.

“So, I jumped out of the car and ran up after her as well.

“She managed to grab the little boy and the two of us were just talking to him, asking where his mammy and daddy were.

“Then there were a couple of other people out. There was one house on the corner and they were all out. There was a man trying to find a front door that was open.

“There was a car in front of us that had a couple of fellas that were driving around as well trying to see where the little boy came from.”

Lorraine explained the group’s relief when the boy’s father sprinted towards them.

She said: “I saw the father standing at the corner of the road. I just saw a man in a sweat.

“It was kind of one of those things. It was right time, right place and lots of people helped.

“We were a whole bunch of strangers that completely just dropped everything and came together to get that little boy home.”

Paul Pips, the owner. of Pip’s café said that kind gestures like this highlights just how important community is.

He said: “It just shows that the people cared. If they didn’t the child would have been left wandering.

“We are very much community based.”

Crumlin locals also applauded the kind strangers for saving the day.

One person said: “Good people of Dublin 12. Well done to these ladies. Outcome could have been dreadful had they not been such kind people.”

Another wrote: “Well done to those woman could happen to anyone.”

A third person commented: “What three wonderful ladies stopping and looking after the young child.

“You are all heroes and I’m delighted to hear nothing happened to the young child.

“He got into safe hands bless him.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.