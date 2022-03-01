Tech News

WhoCrashed 7 is now 100% compatible with Windows 11

By: Brian Adam

Date:

WhoCrashed is one of those utilities that, in its definition, design and operation, are very simple, but nevertheless, when we need them, they provide enormous help. In my opinion, for quite some time now, this is one of those programs that They can never be missing in the toolbox with which we have to take care of our PC, either preventively or to identify problems and find solutions.

Thus, since the arrival of Windows 11 in October of last year, we have been waiting for an update that would adapt it to the new Microsoft operating system. And the good news is that, as we can read on their website, the wait is over with WhoCrashed 7, now fully compatible with Windows 11so we can now use it to carry out checks on the latest incidents experienced by our PC.

If you don’t know WhoCrashed you should know that it is an application that, after a blue screen of death, an unexpected reboot or a crash that forces us to forcefully restart the PC, analyzes the files that Windows automatically generates in response to the incident and, once its content has been reviewed, it attempts to detect the cause of the incident, as well as to propose a solution to said problem to the user, in order to prevent this circumstance from recurring.

A) Yes, WhoCrashed can be seen as a kind of Windows <–> Human translator, which in addition to knowing where to look for information that may be relevant in these cases, will also be in charge of converting what for many is gibberish into clear and understandable information. In addition, to further facilitate the solution of the possible problems detected, it also has a section that offers direct access to the Windows configuration sections that may be more related to the incident and that are, therefore, in which You will have to carry out the steps indicated by the software.

WhoCrashed’s compatibility with Windows 11 should not, however, be interpreted in terms that Windows 10 users should gradually forget about this tool, since WhoCrashed 7 is also fully compatible with Windows 10something that I can attest to personally, because I just checked it just before I started writing this news.

Whether you’ve had an incident recently, or if you haven’t, but you like to have the tools that may be necessary to deal with them, you should know that the standard version of WhoCrashed is free for non-commercial use. There is also a pro version, this one for payment, which in addition to allowing its use outside the personal sphere, also provides a greater volume of information, and offers greater control over the output files generated after incidents.

However, if you don’t know the program yet, my personal recommendation is that you start with the free version, since it offers everything necessary to satisfy the needs of the majority. And, only when you have tried it, and if you miss those extra features, jump to the Pro version.

