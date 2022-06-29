Who was to blame for the Cyberpunk 2077 disaster?

- Advertisement -

That the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was a disaster is something that no one dares to discuss anymore. From the thousand bugs of the PC version to the sorry general state of the PlayStation and Xbox versions, the expected (for years) release of CD Projekt RED can (and should) be considered one of the biggest fiascoes of recent years in what refers to the video game sector… and that we have had a few fiascos.

From the first moment, all criticism of Cyberpunk 2077 has fallen, of course, on its developer, which is ultimately responsible for the fact that, when it reaches the market, its game meets all the desired quality standards, as well as the elements that have been promised over the years. The responsibility of CD Projekt RED for the Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco is another aspect that does not admit discussion, and for which the company has had to pay a high price.

Now, that the developer is ultimately responsible does not mean that it is solely responsible, and this nuance in this case is important, according to what we can read in HotHardware, which indicates that part of the problem of Cyberpunk 2077 could be due to insufficient quality control by Quantic Labsthe company contracted by CDPR to take care of precisely something as critical as that, such as putting the seal of quality on the work that came out of the studio.

Quantic Labs is a Romanian quality control company founded in 2006 that, according to a report received by YouTuber Upper Echelon Gamers, would have misled CDPR, indicating to the Polish studio which had a larger work team with higher professional qualifications. Thus, much of the Cyberpunk 2077 quality control process would have been left in the hands of fewer workers than would be necessary and, moreover, less qualified than CDPR thought.

Like it shows, the project manager himself only had about a year of experience when he took over the quality control of Cyberpunk 2077. It seems that, in the final phase, they would have hired more staff, but equally unskilled, and that those who had been in the project the longest had to be in charge of training the newcomers. Consequently, we can imagine that the work carried out by Quantic Labs would be far from the standards that could be expected.

This, of course, does not exonerate CDPR from its responsibility.. First, because he should have better supervised the work of Quantum Labs and, above all, its results. And second, because the company made announcements of things that it later did not comply with. From the high density of vertical life, which is neither here nor expected, to the versions in conditions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

