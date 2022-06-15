WHO to change name of monkeypox virus

The World Health Organisation is set to change the name of the monkeypox virus, after a group of international scientists warned that the name of the virus is “discriminatory and stigmatizing.”

This morning, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director general said: “WHO is also working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of monkeypox virus, its clades, and the disease it causes.

“We will make announcements about the new names as soon as possible.”

Last week, over 30 international scientists said that there is an “urgent need for a non-discriminatory and non-stigmatising nomenclature for monkeypox.

“In the context of the current global outbreak, continued reference to, and nomenclature of this virus being African is not only inaccurate but is also discriminatory and stigmatising.”

A spokesperson said that the current name doesn’t fit with WHO guidelines that recommend avoiding geographic regions, animal names, cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.

WHO is consulting experts in orthopoxviruses, the family to which monkeypox belongs, on more appropriate names.

Symptoms of monkeypox

People who closely interact with someone who is infectious are at greater risk for infection: this includes household members, sexual partners and healthcare workers.

However, the risk of spread within the community in general is very low.

The public is reminded of the main symptoms of monkeypox virus infection, which include:

itchy rash

fever

headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen lymph nodes

chills

exhaustion

“The rash starts as raised red spots that quickly change into little blisters. It usually develops within 1 to 3 days of the start of the fever or other symptoms, but some people may only have a rash,” the HSE says.

“Sometimes the rash first appears on the face and spreads to the mouth, palms of the hands and soles of the feet. “However, following sexual contact, the rash may be found initially in the anogenital areas. In the recent cases seen internationally, systemic symptoms have not always been a feature, and rash in the anogenital area may be the main symptom.

“The rash goes through different stages before finally forming scabs which later fall off.”

