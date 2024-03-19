who sees my whatsapp statuses

If you’ve ever wondered who sees your WhatsApp statuses , you’re not alone. Although WhatsApp does not provide a direct feature to see who has viewed your statuses, there are some tricks you can use to find out. In this article, we will show you how you can know who has viewed your WhatsApp statuses on your mobile phone and on WhatsApp Web, and why this could be useful for you.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging applications in the world, with more than 2 billion active users. One of the most popular features of WhatsApp is statuses, which allow users to share photos, videos or messages that disappear after 24 hours .

However, unlike other social media apps like Instagram or Snapchat, WhatsApp does not provide a direct way to see who has viewed your statuses. Despite this, there are some methods you can use to find out who has viewed your statuses, and in this article we will show you how to do it.

What are WhatsApp statuses

WhatsApp statuses are those with which you can share images, animated GIF files and videos with other people, with the particularity that these expire 24 hours from the time they are published. Currently, you can also write texts and make personalized posts. Whoever you have configured will be able to see them, generally your contacts.

To make a post, you must go to Statuses and click My status . Later, click add a post and record a video, take a photo or choose content from your phone from the image gallery. Click send and it will appear in your statuses. And keep in mind you always have the opportunity to change your privacy settings whenever you need to configure who sees your status.

You need to make privacy changes before posting new statuses, as these will not be made to already sent updates. Additionally, it is important that you know that if you share your status update, that content will be shared with other applications , although when you have a status update, the app will not share your account information with Facebook or other applications.

Statuses that include links will also be more visually attractive: Meta says that there will now be previews of the website the link will take us to. WhatsApp is also trying to clarify when people post a status by adding a ring around the profile image in chat lists, group participant lists, and contact information screens.

WhatsApp has introduced new updates that add interesting features to the statuses function. Some of these features include the ability to add voice notes to statuses and the ability to archive statuses in WhatsApp Business, similar to stories on Instagram. Even to see the rest of the statuses, you don’t need to go to the particular tab for this tool, it can be opened from that person’s own chat.

When you archive a status in WhatsApp Business, it is saved in a separate file that only you can access. This gives you greater organization and control over your previous statements, which can be useful if you want to review them, share them again, or even use them as a reference for your business strategy.

Choose who views your statuses

First of all, it is important to know that the messaging app itself allows us to establish or configure the privacy of our WhatsApp statuses. That is, we can configure them so that everyone can see them, only our contacts or even choose those people with whom we only want to share a WhatsApp status. We do not need to know who has seen the statuses if we previously configure them so that only the people we choose see them. To do this, we have to follow a series of simple steps from the messaging application:

Open the messaging app.

Go to Settings in the top right corner.

In Settings, choose the Account section that will appear in the menu.

Here, go to the first option: Privacy.

Under “Who can see my personal information” look for “Status.”

Once there, we touch on the Status option and we will be shown a screen in which we can choose who we want to be able to see our WhatsApp statuses, all our contacts, all except a list of people or choose only the contacts with whom I want share them. We will have three options, as you can see in the attached screenshot:

My contacts.

My contacts, except…

Just share with…

This feature allows us to change who can see our statuses, with the option to show it to everyone, hide it from certain contacts, or only show it to specific people. According to Meta, the options we choose will be the default for the next status we publish, but we can change them without changing the visibility of previous statuses . It is one of the best new features of 2023. In addition, it is much easier to determine who we want to exclude or include in the list. Previously, contacts did not appear in the same status option that we were going to upload, but rather we had to make these modifications first. As long as more and more users use this function, WhatsApp wants to make it easier.

Only contacts from the phonebook

According to WhatsApp privacy, our status can only be available to those who are in our contacts . In the end, WhatsApp is based on our phone number. So, if we chat with someone, their WhatsApp number will be visible to that person. Likewise, the other person’s number will also be visible to us. If we want a new contact to see our statuses, we can find their WhatsApp number from the profile and save it.

But we must be clear that contacts that we do not have saved in the agenda will never be able to see our statuses. This is the reason why we will never see a “+346xxxxxxxx” between views. WhatsApp does not have an option to make the status available to the entire public, as the profile photo does allow. So we can only see it if our friend has our number saved in his contacts. It has nothing to do with whether or not we have your number saved in the phonebook.

Hide from specific contacts

WhatsApp offers the option to hide your WhatsApp statuses from specific contacts. In the “ My Contacts Except ” section, select the contacts you want to exclude from seeing your statuses.

This way, the contacts you have selected will not be able to see your WhatsApp statuses. However, keep in mind that these settings will not affect your direct messages or voice or video calls. If you also want to hide your profile updates or the time of your last connection, you can adjust the privacy of your account in the “Privacy” section of WhatsApp settings.

Upload statuses without anyone seeing them

If you do not want anyone to see them, the most recommended option to avoid this is to choose the third or second option: ” My contacts, except… ” or ” Only share with… ” Why can we upload statuses so that they cannot be seen? nobody? Because you may want to save the image to use it on another social network, although it is less common to do this on WhatsApp than on Instagram since it offers many fewer options for editing photos, text or any other element.

In any case, choose either of these two options and we must configure it so that no one sees it. It’s simple: If you choose “My contacts, except…” you must mark all your contacts from the list. If you choose the opposite: “Only share with…” you must leave all contacts unchecked. Although you should always keep in mind that this will apply to the people you have added at that time. If after doing this you add someone to your mobile phonebook, you must repeat the process.

How to know who watches the statuses

Once we have uploaded a status, WhatsApp tells us who has entered . Knowing who sees your WhatsApp statuses can be important for different reasons. For example, if you have a business or a personal brand, it can be useful to know which contacts are interacting with your posts to measure the reach and effectiveness of your marketing strategies on the platform.

It can also be useful for keeping your posts private , as if you notice that someone who shouldn’t be viewing your statuses has seen them, you could adjust your privacy settings to make sure only the people you want to see them have access to them. they. And the truth is that it is really easy to take a look at this tool that the messaging app has. It doesn’t matter if you have an Android phone, iOS or even from the web version of this application:

On iOS

If you want to check who is viewing your photos or phrases from WhatsApp States, you can do it in a very simple way. In addition, it will be quite similar to what we will find later on Android devices. Therefore, if you have doubts, these will be the steps you should follow from the messaging app:

First of all, you must open the app .

Then, you have to tap on the States tab .

Once inside, click on My status and you will access the list with all the publications made in the last 24 hours.

Keep in mind that if the list is excessively long it will be a little uncomfortable to check the contacts one by one, but you will be able to see it without any complexity and the time at which they saw it will even appear if you do it from iOS. Everything will depend on the contacts you have saved in this instant messaging application and the use they make of this software tool.

In the list you will see that the time since they were published appears and next to it an eye-shaped icon with a number below it. This number represents the number of different people who have seen each State and if you click on it you will be able to see the list with all the people who have seen it and the exact time they did so. In addition to having access to other options such as deleting the status or sharing it.

On Android

On devices with the Android operating system we can see who has seen our WhatsApp statuses in a similar way, but the truth is that the options change a little. However, if you don’t know very well how to review them, these will be the steps you will have to perform from your smartphone:

First, we enter WhatsApp .

Next, what we have to do is go to the States tab .

Now, we will have to tap on My Status , which appears at the top.

This will display our status and at the bottom, an eye-shaped icon will appear along with a number.

That digit represents the number of people who have seen our WhatsApp status.

If we click on the icon, we will be shown a list with all the contacts who have seen our statuses and how long ago they have seen it.

On WhatsApp Web

If you are one of the users who uses the web version, then you should also keep in mind that you can keep an eye on who views your status. Besides, it doesn’t have any kind of mystery. To see who has viewed your WhatsApp statuses on WhatsApp Web , follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp Web in your web browser.

Click the “ States ” tab at the top of the window.

Select the status you want to check.

Click the eye icon at the bottom left of the status.

A list of contacts who have viewed your status will appear.

It is important to note that this feature is now available in WhatsApp Web even if your phone is not connected to the Internet. Additionally, this feature only shows who has viewed your status as of the time you posted it. If someone viewed your status before you viewed it, it won’t appear in the views list.

On the other hand, these same steps will help you take a look at both your status and that of other people if you use the PC app of this messaging service. Within the program, you just have to go to the ‘Status’ tab again to update who has viewed your status and take a look at the rest of the posts that your contacts have uploaded.

Other options, tricks and tips

Beyond configuring our state, there are other alternatives we can do with this function. So they are another series of tricks or even tips that you may be interested in knowing about this instant messaging service. Since it not only allows you to know who watches the statuses, there are also other options that may catch your attention:

How to view statuses hidden

There is a way to see the WhatsApp status of one of our contacts without appearing in the list of people who have seen it. Furthermore, it is not necessary to use third-party applications to do this, you just have to change a setting within the messaging app and we can see the status of our contacts without anyone finding out.

The only thing we have to do is deactivate the Read confirmation option , which allows us to know whether or not our messages have been read by our recipients. However, this is a setting that also affects WhatsApp statuses. On this occasion, by deactivating this option, we will be able to see the status of any of our contacts without them knowing.

If you are interested in seeing the statuses hidden only at specific times, because you do not want someone to know that you have seen their status or you prefer to do so at that moment, you just have to deactivate the option and activate it again later. Of course, do it when the status has disappeared (24 hours), otherwise he will be able to see that you have seen him.

Another alternative to view others’ statuses in a hidden way is to access the WhatsApp status tab and disconnect the Internet . In this way, we will be able to see it because said content has already been loaded on our mobile phone (it is downloaded in the background), but since we do not have a connection, it will not appear to the other person that we have seen it. Once we have finished reviewing the states we want, we reconnect our mobile and that’s it. There will be no trace left that we have been able to view said file or content.

Although, instead of disconnecting the WiFi connection or mobile data, you can also try putting the device in airplane mode . This will automatically disconnect the Internet connection. In addition, it is advisable to close the messaging app before removing airplane mode or connecting to the Internet.

When using third-party applications to view your statuses, it is important to be aware of the possible risks associated. Although some apps may promise to reveal this information, it is essential to exercise caution when providing any personal data through them. Third-party applications may not have the same security and data protection standards as WhatsApp. There is a possibility that your personal data could be compromised, such as your phone number, contacts, or even your previous statuses. This data could be used for unwanted purposes , such as spam, phishing, or even identity theft. Therefore, you should exercise caution when providing personal information through these applications.

How to know how many times they have seen it

If you want this information, unfortunately for you, WhatsApp does not record the number of visits each person makes to your status, but only the first one . Also don’t let another person know if you’ve seen their status more than once. You will only see the time of the first time you saw it. It also doesn’t tell you how much time they’ve spent viewing your status. You already know, I imagine, that you can stop the statuses by pressing on them to see them for longer, something especially interesting if you want to read a message or take a closer look at a photo or content.

This is information that until now does not exist in the instant messaging application. If an external app promises it to you, don’t trust it, it’s something you won’t know (at least for now). Therefore, we do not recommend using external applications for this either.

How to download statuses

If you want to view them hidden, but save them, you can do so. There are specific applications that allow us to save WhatsApp statuses, but they are not always reliable and we may end up with a phone full of malware. A simple option to save the WhatsApp statuses of any contact is to take a screenshot . We can also do it by recording the screen from the mobile phone since most smartphones already include this option by default.

You don’t have to fear that the other person will find out that you do it, since the social network does not warn about it . But there are more options, and the most interesting thing is to enter the data folder of the app itself. In case you didn’t know, the WhatsApp messaging application saves the statuses of your contacts at the same moment we view them. That is, if we go to see the WhatsApp status of one of our contacts, the application will automatically save the image shown in the internal storage of our mobile phone, although hidden.

What we are going to have to do to recover WhatsApp status photos is to have a file explorer on our mobile capable of showing hidden folders. Our phone may already have one by default, but if not, we can use any explorer or file manager from the Play Store or Apple Store.

Once we have it installed, we open the file manager and navigate to the main storage of our device. Next, we enter the WhatsAppMedia folder . There we will find the hidden folder .Statuses , which is where the application saves the WhatsApp statuses of our contacts at the time we view them, where when we open it all the photographs, images or videos will appear (it does not work for texts). It is very likely that the file manager will allow us to create a shortcut to this folder so we do not have to navigate to it constantly.

This way, we can go to it quickly every time we see a WhatsApp status from our contacts and we want to save them. Remember that you have to access that folder to copy them before WhatsApp automatically deletes them after 24 hours from their publication.

In addition, the file is downloaded with a high image quality , so you can enjoy the content without pixels or any type of image distortion. In this way, it can be a better alternative to taking a screenshot of a friend’s status. First of all, they won’t even know that you have “seen” their status. And, furthermore, you will get the file in the best possible quality.