Who provides the cheapest electricity in Ireland? All you need to know to lower your power bills

Changing electricity providers can be a stressful exercise – but if you haven’t switched in the past 12 months or so, chances are you could be saving a fair bit of cash by switching.

Many suppliers will offer pretty hefty discounts to new customers for 6-12 months.

But when that period ends, you’ll likely end up paying the standard rate.

According to switcher.ie, you could save over €300 per year by switching to the cheapest electricity deal on the market.

Currently, there are 14 licensed electricity suppliers in the Republic ranging from Bord Gais Energy to Prepay power.

Based on the national average of electricity usage, which is 4,200 kW/h of electricity per year, the cheapest electricity deals on the market according to Switcher.ie are:

Bord Gáis Energy Best New Electricity (DD, online billing) €961 Bord Gáis Energy Green Electricity – 36% Discount (DD, online billing) €1,006 SSE Airtricity 1 Year Electricity 33 (DD, online billing) €1,037 SSE Airtricity 1 Year Electricity 30 (DD, online billing) €1,071 Electric Ireland EnergySaver 18 Electricity (DD, online billing) €1,093

There are four pieces of information that you’ll need to find out how much you could potentially save on your electricity bills.

They are:

electricity supplier

current tariff

electricity usage, and

how you pay your bills

Which electricity deal and discount should you choose?

How many people live in your home plus the amount of electricity you use will go a long way to deciding what sort of incentive you choose when signing a contract with an electricity supplier.

According to Switcher.ie:

If you live in a large household with high usage, a big discount will work best because it will significantly reduce your bills over the discount period (usually 12 months).

with high usage, a big discount will work best because it will significantly reduce your bills over the discount period (usually 12 months). If you live in a small household with a lower-than-average consumption you may find a smaller discount that offers cashback or bonuses upfront is better value.

