“Who likes my follower?”, the new and particular reality of romance with influencers that you will want to see

Spain does not stop producing original content for the giant of streaming and this time it arrives with a reality show headed (also executive produced) by the renowned TV presenter and announcer, Maria Lujan Arguelles Alvarez. She who, after triumphantly leading similar programs like ¿Who wants to marry my son?, A prince to… either Farmer looking for a wife; returns to the facet with which it shone long ago, and now it does so with Who my ? Starting Thursday, September 8 on Netflix.

“In a world where dating through social networks and dating apps is becoming more and more common, three will help three of their followers find love. The candidates, our daters, will have to pass different filters to be able to share experiences and appointments with the followers, always under the permanent gaze of the coaches. Will there be a couple? This is how the giant of the streaming.

From left to right: Luján Argüelles, Jedet, Aroyitt and Jonan, public figures in “Who likes my follower?”. (Netflix)

The three influencers or public figures within Who likes my follower? are Carmen Jedet Izquierdo Sánchez, better known simply as Jedet, a Spanish actress, singer, internet celebrity and LGBT transgender activist. On the other hand is aroyitt (her real name is Aroia García), a Spanish woman who is very popular on social media and other online media as a content creator on Youtube, Instagram, MAD Lions, Twitch, Minecraft, Valorant, GTA and Roleplay.

- Advertisement -

And finally, your partner will be Jonan Wiergo, who rose to fame participating in the sixth edition of the reality show Beijing Express (2016). with them three, Netflix will offer a show full of terms and situations typical of the new form of communication through social networks. According to critics, its main axis is also the definitive elimination of clichés and commitment to sexual and gender diversity.

particular-reality-of.jpeg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Jonan Wiergo, Spanish influencer, one of the main figures in “Who likes my follower?”. (Netflix) particular-reality-of.jpeg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

the aesthetics of Who likes my follower? It will seduce you from the first moment, counting on the extravagant outfits of each one of them, the modern sets, the bright and colorful designs, up to the impeccable and fresh soundtrack that accompanies the love stories that will be based on rap.

The production will premiere this week. (Netflix)

Who likes my follower? is really an attractive product, led by Alvaro Diaz, who has worked on documentary series and entertainment programs on the platform. So, if you are a lover of realities about love, look forward to it this September 8!

: