Who is responsible for what ChatGPT tells us?

Section 230 is a United States federal law that was enacted in 1996 to protect online service providers from liability for user-generated content. Basically, this law states that online platforms are not responsible for the content that their users post.

However, a recent analysis by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill scholar Matt Perault suggests that ChatGPT and other similar platforms will not enjoy the same protection as traditional social networks under Section 230. According to the analysis:

[…] An interactive computer service (a content server) is not responsible for content posted by an information content provider (a content creator), as Section 230 provides that no provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.

- Advertisement -

So, What does this mean for ChatGPT and other similar platforms? In short, this means that OpenAi may have to take responsibility for content published by ChatGPT, even if it was published by an AI from “Internet-published” content. This could result in increased content moderation and ultimately a change in the way these platforms work.

It is important to note that this analysis has not yet been tested in court and it is not yet known exactly how Section 230 will apply to AI platforms like ChatGPT. However, it is a reminder that laws and regulations can change rapidly in the online world and that businesses must be prepared to adapt.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act has been an important protection for online platforms for more than two decades. When we request something from ChatGPT, who responds? Who will take responsibility if you say something that could be considered dangerous or criminal?