Nowadays, it is amazing to see the fields that AI has managed to conquer. In a game of chess and even protein folding, it can perform better than or at the same level as humans. Now, what happens in the financial territory? Do you have the same control as humans when making investments?

Can AI financial forecasts be applied in real life?

Via Pixabay

After seeing AI excel in so many fields around the world, it is not surprising that many have wondered if it would be just as efficient in the financial sector. Above all, because in the field of fintech companies, AI is present in the area of ​​cybersecurity, the fight against money laundering and chatbots.

So, if the AI ​​bases most of its decisions thanks to the collection of data, the comparison of results and the search for patterns. It is not very crazy to think that AI could become efficient in the aspect of investments.

A study published in International Journal of Data Science and Analytics thoroughly analyzed this matter of AI in the finance sector. This research found that financial forecasts based on machine learning algorithms are really accurate.

However, what generates doubts in them is the following: can these forecasting techniques be applied in the real world? According to the study, the experiments ran multiple versions of their investment model in parallel. This clearly couldn’t be applied in real life, where you don’t get to experience multiple times, but only once.

In addition to this, presenting only one variable after having executed many would be misleading and illegal in the world of finance. And from a trust and regulatory standpoint, AI processes are not transparent in the way they work, so this could create some alienation from people.

So, are we humans better?

According to performance data disclosed in public market sources, AI-powered funds underperformed in the market. So we can say that yes, until now humans can be considered superior in the field of investments.

This is possible thanks to the fact that humans are capable of resorting to mental shortcuts when a quick decision must be made or in the midst of uncertainty. If AI is to advance in this area in the future, we continue to believe that both parties should work together. And authorize investments when they have already passed through a human eye.