Who gives more? Sealed iPhone 2G sells for over $200,000

Published on

By Abraham
Collectors are eyeing the iPhone 2G. After a unit was sold for more than BRL 200,000 at an auction in October 2022, we now have another model that was also purchased for this “bargain”. It is another iPhone 2G from 2007 that was still sealed in the box and was sold this week by the auction house Wright.

X-ray of sealed iPhone. Image: Wright

As we can see above, the iPhone 2G auctioned has all the original accessories like cable, charger, dock and headphones (miss you, huh?). The contents can only be seen via X-ray as the box cannot be tampered with.

The iPhone 2G model A1203 with 8 GB was sold for US$40,320, which results in approximately R$206,000 in direct conversion without considering additional taxes and fees. The cell phone belonged to a client of Donald Gajadhar of relic house Fox-White Art & Antique Appraisals.

Auctioned iPhone case. Image: Wright
For comparison purposes, the iPhone 2G retailed for around $499 in 2007, which means it has appreciated over $39,000 over 16 years. In this way, collectors often look for these devices interested in the value they can achieve in the future, as they are becoming increasingly rare.

At the moment, this is one of the highest prices ever paid for a 2G iPhone in auction history.

The Apple iPhone 2G is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

