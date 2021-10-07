WHO endorses, for the first time, a malaria vaccine for children of at-risk age

Malaria, one of the most serious and important diseases of the last decades, has a vaccine. For the first time in history, the World Health Organization has approved the use of such a vaccine in children of at-risk age. Developed by GlaxoSmithKline, the sixth largest pharmaceutical company in the world, the vaccine is offered in four doses to children from 5 months of age.

Children are especially the highest risk group. Malaria is transmitted by mosquitoes and is caused by different species of the parasite Plasmodium. While it usually causes a fever and headache, can lead to more serious damage and even death if left untreated. Something that happens especially with children.

According to WHO data, In 2019 alone, around 229 million cases of malaria were estimated Worldwide. Of these 229 million, a total of 409,000 ended in death. Children under 5 years of age accounted for 67% of deaths. Hence the importance of a malaria vaccine applied to children.

Till the date more than 2.3 million doses of the vaccine have already been applied in three African countries. Studies indicate that there is no negative impact from the administration of the vaccine. Given the advantages of the vaccine, the WHO recommends its use in children from five months of age. A four-dose schedule is recommended to improve your effectiveness against disease.

One more tool and not the definitive solution

The vaccine developed by GlaxoSmithKline, although it marks a historic milestone due to the difficulty of developing a vaccine against parasites, it is not the definitive solution. In clinical hoaxes carried out by the WHO before endorsing it, it was found to help prevent around half of severe cases of malaria. Of course, only during the first year after the vaccine. By the fourth year the levels fall further without a booster (extra dose).

However, the vaccine is more than 55% efficient, so is within the requirements of the World Health Organization. Likewise, it can be combined with other medications to improve its effectiveness as shown in other studies. Finally, it is important to indicate that it is in addition to other malaria prevention methods already used for years, such as the elimination of mosquitoes or improvements in hygiene.

According to Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General, "Using this vaccine in addition to existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year." BioNTech is expected to present its mRNA-based technique soon as it did for COVID-19.