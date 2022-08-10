Whitney Houston would turn 59, relive her facet as an actress in streaming

During his almost three decades of artistic career, whitney released seven studio albums, sold over 200 million records worldwide, won including two Emmysix grammys16 Billboard Music Awards and was inducted into the awards hall of fame Grammy, Rhythm and Blues and Rock and Roll.

However, the original Newark, New Jersey, She also had a career as an , which began very much on par with her role as a singer and in which she developed until shortly before she died on February 11, 2012.

The artist made five feature films alongside her career as a singer. (Reuters)

With the huge commercial success of his music came film offers, including some to work with Robert DeNiro, quincy jones Y Spike Leebut houston It never felt like the right time.

Before accepting his first project on the big screen, Whitney I had already been in the music industry for a few years, I had released three albums, whitney houston (1985), Whitney (1987) and I’m Your Baby Tonight (1990), and although he had already turned down film offers, being next to Kevin Costner could not decline it.

relive-her- -as-an.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Whitney Houston, her husband Bobby Brown, her mother Cissy Houston, and her assistant Robyn Crawford. (AP) relive-her- -as-an.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

houston would be 59 years old this Tuesday and for those fans of the hitmaker like “Saving All My Love for You” either “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”then four feature films in which the artist was the protagonist and that can be enjoyed on streaming platforms.

The Bodyguard (The bodyguard)

The film grossed $411 million worldwide. (Warner Bros.)

When houston accepted this project in 1992 as Rachel Brown, the world knew that she was ready to take her career to new levels and it was a film in which she played a version of herself. The film grossed over $411 million, beating the $25 million budget.

Co-starring Kevin Costner as the main character, the movie that is available in hbo max, follows a pop star who is stalked by a fan and hires security to keep her safe. Notable from the soundtrack was the single that topped the charts, “I Will Always Love You”.

Whitney Houston played Rachel Marron in her film debut. (Warner Bros.)

Costner He also praised the fellow actress, saying, “There are certain singers who are also actresses, and that includes having a world-class voice, royal elegance, and physical presence. Diana Ross Y Barbra Streisand are two. whitney houston is another”.

Waiting to Exhale (taking a breath)

This movie is available at Star+was launched in 1995, three years after giving birth to her only daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown and was based on the book of the same name written by Terry McMillan.

The story centers on four women who live in the area of phoenix, Arizona and their relationships with men and with each other. All of them are “holding their breath” until the day they can feel comfortable in a committed relationship with a man.

The film was adapted from the 1992 novel of the same name by Terry McMillan. (20th Century Studios)

houston interpreted to Savannah Jackson, a television producer who finally gains control of her love life. The soundtrack includes the number one hit “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)”, sung by the star of the film, whitney houston.

The Preacher’s Wife (The preacher’s wife)

For 1996, Whitney continued her career as an actress in this film with Courtney B Vance Y Denzel Washington, in which he got into the skin of Juliaa nightclub singer who gave up her dream of becoming a wife, mother, and standing out in her husband’s church choir. Washington interpreted to dudleyan angel sent to remind the Biggs of the love they share for one another.

The role of Julia was written with Whitney Houston in mind. (Disney)

This work that can be seen in Star+ it is a remake of the 1947 film The Bishop’s Wifewhich in turn was based on the novel of the same name by Robert Nathan. A Whitney she was paid 10 million dollars for her participation in the film, making her the highest paid afro actress at that time

The feature film was nominated for Oscaralready five Image Awardsincluding Best Picture, winning two, Actress (whitney houston) and supporting actress (Loretta Devine).

cinderella (Cinderella)

Launched in 1997, this film was produced by the singer and rescues the children’s classic created by the French charles perrault, in a musical version. Although she was originally asked to play the lead, she made way for the R&B singer, Brandywho had grown up idolizing houston.

The singer decided to play the Fairy Godmotheralso in part because after several years of delay in the pre-production of this project, she felt that she was already too old to be able to play the role of the princess.

The feature film features a cast consisting of Jason Alexander, Whoopi Goldberg and Bernadette Peters. (Disney)

Cinderella of Rodgers Y Hammerstein it is considered a “groundbreaking” film due to its diverse cast, in particular casting an African actress as Cinderella. A BET biographer referred to the production as a “phenomenon” whose cast “broke new ground.” It is considered that Brandy he is the first African-American to play this princess on screen.

: