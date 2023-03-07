5G News
White line! Xbox Series S could be turned into a toaster by Microsoft

White line! Xbox Series S could be turned into a toaster by Microsoft

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
White line! Xbox Series S could be turned into a toaster by Microsoft
In the past, Microsoft decided to embrace the mockery with the Xbox Series X’s look and turn the device into a mini fridge sold in limited edition, but it looks like the compact Series S will also be transformed into a home appliance soon.

According to leaked images, Microsoft intends to launch an Xbox Series S-shaped toaster.

According to the leaked images, the ‘Series S’ Toaster will cost 60 Euros (~R$ 332.00) and will have three toasting modes. The kitchen appliance sports a white coating and a large circular ‘vent’, in the style of Microsoft’s entry-level console.

According to the French website Xbox Squad, the licensed device will be released this year and pre-orders are now open.

The Series S toaster is reportedly part of a new wave of licensed Xbox equipment, including Xbox Ramen Bowls, RGB mouse pads, storage cases, pen holders and more.

What did you think of this idea? Wish you had an Xbox toaster?

