Which variant of the Galaxy S22 has better autonomy? Snapdragon 8 Gen1 vs. Exynos 2200

Samsung sells the Galaxy S22 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in most markets and with the Exynos 2200 in others, such as Europe. DxOMark has published the results of the battery tests of the Galaxy S22 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and has compared them with the variant with Exynos 2200. It should be noted that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 does not fare particularly well when it comes to battery life. of the battery. In DxOMark’s opinion, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered model ranks 60th in its battery ranking table, falling behind the likes of the iPhone 12 mini and Pixel 5. However, it outperforms the Exynos 2200-powered variant. , which ranks 64th.

DxOMark tests determined that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model lasts 10 hours longer than its Exynos 2200 equivalent on phone calls. The difference is reduced to 2 hours when streaming music. Both versions of the Galaxy S22 last more or less the same using the camera or GPS continuously. The Exynos 2200 model achieves superior times under heavy GPU load, as well as when watching streaming videos.