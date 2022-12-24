Which Tech Professions Have Higher Salaries

It is true that there are programmers who earn more than aeronautical engineers, and that a consultant can earn more than the president of a startup, but in general, it is possible to make a list of the technological professions with the best salaries.

It is important to note that this depends on many factors, such as the demand for the job in a specific region, the experience and skills of the worker, and the level of responsibility of the job, but still, the list is valid:

– software developers: Software developers create and maintain computer applications and programs. Those who work in the video game sector, or in maintenance of little-known systems (where competition is low), can earn very high salaries, over 6,000 euros per month, although it all depends on the game, experience and of the type of work. In the end, what matters is what one is capable of doing and what the company is capable of selling with the work of the professional. I once knew a Javascript programmer who was able to optimize the code of a company program in less than 12 hours, something that a team of 3 people did not achieve before in 2 months of work. That skill, gained after years of experience, comes at a price.

– systems architects: System architects design and implement complex computer systems. It is necessary to have knowledge of several technologies to define which is the most appropriate, and the experience of the professional in different companies is highly respected, since this way you will have a global vision of how things should be done to obtain the best cost/benefit. If a guy has worked on the design of Twitter, on a SAP implementation, at Oracle and at Iberdrola, he will have a much broader vision of technology than someone who has only worked in environments where the same technology is always used.

– data analysts: Data analysts collect and analyze large data sets to help companies make data-driven decisions. In times of Artificial Intelligence it is undoubtedly a great profession, since the training of these digital brains goes through the data analyst, who has an enormous responsibility when it comes to separating the chaff from the gold.

– aeronautical engineers: An aeronautical engineer is a professional who is responsible for designing, building and maintaining airplanes and other air vehicles. Aeronautical engineers have a deep understanding of physics and engineering, and they use this knowledge to develop safe and efficient flight systems. Aeronautical engineers may also work in the research and development of new and advanced technologies in the field of aviation.

The salary of an aeronautical engineer can be high due to the high demand for these professionals and the complexity of their work. Aeronautical engineers must have a wide range of skills and knowledge, and their work can be highly responsible and demanding. In addition, the field of aviation is one of the most regulated and safe in the world, so aeronautical engineers are required to meet high quality and safety standards.

– cybersecurity: Cybersecurity professionals protect company networks and computer systems against cyberattacks. If someone is responsible for the security of a critical system in a company, or in a country, he must be remunerated in proportion to said responsibility. Waking up at 3am to defend yourself against an attack comes at a price.

If you are reading this to find a suitable career, keep in mind that there is no guarantee, but experience and responsibility are the factors that affect salary the most, whether in technology or in any other area.