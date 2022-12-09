Which programming language is best for beginners

Python was voted the best programming language for beginners years ago because it manages to do a lot of things and is really intuitive. Still, it’s important to note that there is no one programming language that is best for all beginners. It all depends on your interests and goals.

Some popular languages ​​for beginners include Python, Java, and C++. Python is an easy programming language to learn and can be a good choice for beginners, but Java and C++ are also popular languages ​​and can be a good choice if you are interested in developing desktop or mobile applications.

Advantages of Python over JAVA

One of the main advantages of Python is that it is an easy programming language to learn and understand. It has a clear and concise syntax, which makes it ideal for beginners. Additionally, Python comes with a large number of libraries and tools that can be used to perform a wide variety of tasks, from word processing to web application development.

Java, on the other hand, is also an easy programming language to learn and has a syntax similar to that of C++. One of the main advantages of Java is that it is an object-oriented programming language, which makes it easy to use for developing desktop and mobile applications. Additionally, Java has a large user community and a wide range of libraries and tools available.

What is Python used for today

Some of the main areas where Python is used today are:

– Analysis of data: Python is a popular programming language in the field of data analysis and data science. Thanks to its libraries and tools dedicated to data processing and analysis, it is a good choice for developing data analysis applications.

– Web applications development: Python is also used in the development of web applications. Using Django and Flask you can do wonders.

– Automatic learning and machine learning: Python is also a popular programming language in the field of machine learning and machine learning. If you’re interested in the topic, look up information on TensorFlow and scikit-learn.

– Development of desktop and mobile applications: Python can also be used to develop desktop and mobile applications. There are frameworks like Kivy that facilitate the process of creating mobile applications with Python.

What is JAVA used for today?

Some of the main areas where Java is used today are:

– Web applications development: Java is a popular programming language for web application development. It has specialized web frameworks, such as Spring and Struts, that make the process of creating web applications easy.

– Development of desktop and mobile applications: Java is also used to develop desktop and mobile applications. There are several frameworks and tools that make the process of creating desktop and mobile applications easy, such as JavaFX and Android Studio.

– Video games development: Java is a popular programming language for game development. It has many libraries and tools that facilitate the development of video games.

– business systems: Java is a popular programming language in the development of enterprise systems. It has a series of frameworks and tools that facilitate the development of business systems, such as Java EE and Hibernate.

And how about Javascript?

If you work or want to work in a web environment, learning Javascript is a good investment of time. It is somewhat complex and may require dedication and practice to master it completely, since making a small script is not the same as making a complete program, but the amount of existing resources on the web is so large that it is relatively easy to find documentation to carry out almost any task.

I personally recommend starting with Python to understand “what programming is about” and then getting into JAVA, C++ or even Javascript.