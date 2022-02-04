Which Mac and iPad should you have to enjoy Apple’s new ‘Universal Control’?

As we have already been telling you in recent months, since June 2021, which is when Apple announced this Universal Control, we are facing one of the most anticipated functions, which promises to revolutionize the way we work with our company computers and tablets. North American. Not in vain, it is the possibility of continuously controlling any device with the same mouse and keyboard, without having to have all those accessories in duplicate or triplicate. What’s more, in the case of working at home or in the office with two Macs, for example, we would only need one set of these peripherals on the desktop. What is still a huge advance that saves us money, space and time. What models will be supported? Although we still have to know the way in which we will indicate to each device at what moment we make the jump to another that we have next to us, the first important fact to take into account is that it will be mandatory for all the teams to work with the same device ID. Apple activated. In other words, if we want to manage a work Mac and our iPad, they will only understand each other if they share the same user profile. In this way, in the case of a computer in the office, things can get complicated unless the IT department is kind enough to allow us to log in with our personal username and password. Especially in the event that you are used to working with another Mac of yours, or a tablet that you carry and bring to enjoy all the work information on the move. But there is another requirement that you must meet, and that is the minimum model of Mac and iPad that you must have for Universal Control to work. And unfortunately, it must be said that the list is reduced to all those models capable of launching macOS Monterey 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4, which will be the versions that bring that universal control to the ecosystem of devices from Cupertino. In any case, if you don’t want to mess with the compatible devices, here is a complete list of the ones you must have to start this tool: MacBook Pro (2016 or later) MacBook (2016 or later) MacBook Air (2018 or later)iMac (2017 or later)‌iMac‌ (5K Retina 27-inch, Late 2015)‌iMac‌ Pro and Mac mini (2018 or later)Mac Pro (2019)iPad Pro: All modelsiPad Air (3rd generation and later)‌iPad‌ ( 6th generation onwards) iPad mini (5th generation onwards) >