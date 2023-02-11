5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsWhich Is the Best Bank?

Which Is the Best Bank?

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
62228066dcce010019a6ecac.jpeg
62228066dcce010019a6ecac.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Insider’s experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

- Advertisement -

It might not be a surprise that the three biggest financial institutions in the US are Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo. If you’re searching for a brick-and-mortar bank experience, these three are easily some of the first that come to mind for their national presence. 

But could one bank be better suited to you over the other two? Maybe.

We’ve compared checking, savings, and CDs to see which bank offers the most compelling products. We’re also comparing financial institutions in trustworthiness so you can see if it plays a factor in your selection.

Compare Bank of America and Chase and Wells Fargo

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options.

- Advertisement -
Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options.

Editor’s Rating

3.5/5

A five pointed star

- Advertisement -
A five pointed star

A five pointed star

A five pointed star

A five pointed star

Easy to waive monthly service fees on savings account

Editor’s Rating

3.5/5

A five pointed star

A five pointed star

A five pointed star

A five pointed star

A five pointed star

High interest rate on a 3-month CD if you also have a checking account

Editor’s Rating

2.5/5

A five pointed star

A five pointed star

A five pointed star

A five pointed star

A five pointed star

Easy to waive monthly service fees on checking account

Pros and Cons of Bank of America

Pros and Cons of Chase

Pros and Cons of Wells Fargo

Bank of America vs. Chase vs. Wells Fargo Checking Account Comparisons

We’ve compared three basic checking accounts offered by each bank. You may not need to pay monthly service fees on these accounts if you qualify to waive them. 

Wells Fargo Wells Fargo Everyday Checking Account

Wells Fargo Everyday Checking Account


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None


Minimum Deposit Amount

$25

Wells Fargo Wells Fargo Everyday Checking Account

Wells Fargo Everyday Checking Account


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None


Minimum Deposit Amount

$25

Wells Fargo, FDIC Insured


Wells Fargo Everyday Checking Account

Wells Fargo Wells Fargo Everyday Checking Account

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None


Minimum Deposit Amount

$25

Pros & Cons
Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options.

Highlights
Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options.

Additional Reading
Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options.

Bank of America vs. Chase vs. Wells Fargo Savings Account Comparisons

Most brick-and-mortar banks pay a low interest rates on savings accounts. If you’d like to earn a rate that’s higher than the national average, consider looking over our best savings accounts guide.

Bank of America Bank of America Advantage Savings Account

Bank of America Advantage Savings Account


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 0.04%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$100

Bank of America Bank of America Advantage Savings Account

Bank of America Advantage Savings Account


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 0.04%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$100

On Bank of America’s site. Bank of America, FDIC Insured


Bank of America Advantage Savings Account

Bank of America Bank of America Advantage Savings Account

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 0.04%


Minimum Deposit Amount

$100

Pros & Cons
Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options.

Highlights
Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options.

Additional Reading
Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options.

Bank of America vs. Chase vs. Wells Fargo CD Comparisons 

Chase Chase CD


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 4.00% (vary by location)


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000

Chase Chase CD


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 4.00% (vary by location)


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000

JPMorgan Chase Bank, FDIC Insured


Chase CD

Chase Chase CD

Details


Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 4.00% (vary by location)


Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000

Pros & Cons
Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options.

Highlights
Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options.

Additional Reading
Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options.

Which Bank is the Most Trustworthy?

The Better Business Bureau rates businesses according to how they respond to customer issues. 

The BBB gave Bank of America an A+ rating, Wells Fargo has an F rating, and Chase has an A rating. Wells Fargo currently has an F rating because it is responding to previously closed complaints, and Chase has a A rating due to government action taken against the business. 

A good BBB rating doesn’t necessarily mean your relationship with a bank will be smooth. Talk to current customers or read online customer reviews to get a well-rounded perspective of a bank.

All three banks have also been involved in public scandals over the last few years.

Here are cases Bank of America has recently been involved in: 

  • In 2020, the Department of Justice said Bank of America broke the law by denying home loans to adults with disabilities based on their disability. Bank of America paid around $300,000 in the settlement to people who were denied loans, and the bank was also required to implement a new non-discriminatory policy.

Chase has been in the following cases:

Wells Fargo has been in the following cases: 

  • In December 2022, The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau required Wells Fargo to pay more than $3.7 billion in a settlement that accused the bank of wrongfully charging fees that led thousands of customers to lose vehicles and homes. The settlement also accuses the bank of wrongfully charging overdraft fees on checking and savings accounts.  
  • In 2021, the Office of the Comptroller of Currency issued a cease and desist order against Wells Fargo because the OCC said the bank’s compliance risk management program had unsafe business practices.
  • In 2020, Wells Fargo paid billions in settlements when accused of having employees create unauthorized bank accounts to meet unreachable sales goals.

Frequently Asked Questions

The best bank for you will depend on what you’re looking for in a financial institution. Decide which types of bank accounts you want and review what’s needed to waive bank fees for each account. 

Between the three biggest financial institutions in the US, Wells Fargo makes it the easiest to waive monthly service fees on savings accounts, while Bank of America offers the most ways to waive monthly services fees on checking accounts. Chase currently offers solid interest rates on CDs if you qualify for a relationship rate. 

If you frequently visit branches, you’ll also want to check which institution has nearby locations.

Your money will be safe in a bank account if a financial institution is federally insured by the FDIC or NCUA. Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo are all FDIC insured. This means that even if a bank were to shut down, you wouldn’t lose money that’s deposited at that institution. 

If you’re not sure about whether a bank is trustworthy, review our section on trustworthiness to learn more about each bank’s history.

Sophia Acevedo, CEPF

Banking Reporter

Top Offers From Our Partners


UFB Best Savings

Earn up to 4.21% APY on your savings. No monthly maintenance fees. No minimum deposit required to open an account.

A tooltip



- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.