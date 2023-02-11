Which Is the Best Bank?

Insider’s experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
It might not be a surprise that the three biggest financial institutions in the US are Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo. If you’re searching for a brick-and-mortar bank experience, these three are easily some of the first that come to mind for their national presence.
But could one bank be better suited to you over the other two? Maybe.
We’ve compared checking, savings, and CDs to see which bank offers the most compelling products. We’re also comparing financial institutions in trustworthiness so you can see if it plays a factor in your selection.
Compare Bank of America and Chase and Wells Fargo
3.5/5
Easy to waive monthly service fees on savings account
3.5/5
High interest rate on a 3-month CD if you also have a checking account
2.5/5
Easy to waive monthly service fees on checking account
Bank of America vs. Chase vs. Wells Fargo Checking Account Comparisons
We’ve compared three basic checking accounts offered by each bank. You may not need to pay monthly service fees on these accounts if you qualify to waive them.
Details
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
None
Minimum Deposit Amount
$25
Relatively easy to waive monthly fee
Free overdraft protection available
$25 minimum opening deposit
$10 monthly service fee
$35 overdraft fee
$2.50 out-of-network ATM fee
Approximately 4,700 branches and 12,000 ATMs
Waive $10 monthly fee when you have $500 in direct deposits per month, OR maintain minimum balance of $500, OR link account to a Wells Fargo Campus ATM or Campus Debit Card OR are 17-24 years old
FDIC insured
Read our review
Bank of America vs. Chase vs. Wells Fargo Savings Account Comparisons
Most brick-and-mortar banks pay a low interest rates on savings accounts. If you’d like to earn a rate that’s higher than the national average, consider looking over our best savings accounts guide.
Details
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
0.01% to 0.04%
Minimum Deposit Amount
$100
New accounts have monthly fee waived for the first 6 months
Multiple ways to waive monthly fee after the first 6 months
No excess withdrawal fee if your balance is at least $20,000, or if you’re a Preferred Rewards customer
Low APY
Compounds interest monthly, not daily
$100 opening deposit
$8 monthly service fee
$10 excess withdrawal fee
Access to over 4,200 branches and 16,000 ATMs
Earn slightly higher rates by becoming a Preferred Rewards customer and qualifying for the Gold, Platinum, or Platinum Honors tier
Earn cash back when you make a debit card or credit card purchase through the BankAmeriDeals® program; Cardholders will automatically be enrolled in the program when setting up online banking and a list of eligible offers and deals will be available through online banking
Waive $8 monthly service fee by maintaining $500 balance, OR linking to your Bank of America Advantage Relationship Banking® account, OR by becoming a Preferred Rewards customer
Waive monthly fee if you’re a student under age 24
Interest compounded monthly and paid monthly
FDIC insured
Read our review
Bank of America vs. Chase vs. Wells Fargo CD Comparisons
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
0.01% to 4.00% (vary by location)
Minimum Deposit Amount
$1,000
CD terms up to 10 years
Compounds interest daily
Low APY
$1,000 opening deposit
You must have a checking or savings account to open a CD online
Terms ranging from 1 month to 10 years
Early withdrawal penalties ranging from 90 to 365 days interest
All balances and terms earn a standard rate of 0.01% APY
You can only open a CD online if you already have a Chase checking or savings account, otherwise visit a branch
FDIC insured
Read our review
Which Bank is the Most Trustworthy?
The Better Business Bureau rates businesses according to how they respond to customer issues.
The BBB gave Bank of America an A+ rating, Wells Fargo has an F rating, and Chase has an A rating. Wells Fargo currently has an F rating because it is responding to previously closed complaints, and Chase has a A rating due to government action taken against the business.
A good BBB rating doesn’t necessarily mean your relationship with a bank will be smooth. Talk to current customers or read online customer reviews to get a well-rounded perspective of a bank.
All three banks have also been involved in public scandals over the last few years.
Here are cases Bank of America has recently been involved in:
In 2020, the Department of Justice said Bank of America broke the law by denying home loans to adults with disabilities based on their disability. Bank of America paid around $300,000 in the settlement to people who were denied loans, and the bank was also required to implement a new non-discriminatory policy.
Chase has been in the following cases:
Wells Fargo has been in the following cases:
In December 2022, The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau required Wells Fargo to pay more than $3.7 billion in a settlement that accused the bank of wrongfully charging fees that led thousands of customers to lose vehicles and homes. The settlement also accuses the bank of wrongfully charging overdraft fees on checking and savings accounts.
In 2020, Wells Fargo paid billions in settlements when accused of having employees create unauthorized bank accounts to meet unreachable sales goals.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best bank for you will depend on what you’re looking for in a financial institution. Decide which types of bank accounts you want and review what’s needed to waive bank fees for each account.
Between the three biggest financial institutions in the US, Wells Fargo makes it the easiest to waive monthly service fees on savings accounts, while Bank of America offers the most ways to waive monthly services fees on checking accounts. Chase currently offers solid interest rates on CDs if you qualify for a relationship rate.
If you frequently visit branches, you’ll also want to check which institution has nearby locations.
Your money will be safe in a bank account if a financial institution is federally insured by the FDIC or NCUA. Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo are all FDIC insured. This means that even if a bank were to shut down, you wouldn’t lose money that’s deposited at that institution.
If you’re not sure about whether a bank is trustworthy, review our section on trustworthiness to learn more about each bank’s history.