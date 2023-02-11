Which Is the Best Bank?

Insider’s experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The bottom line: If your goal is to avoid paying monthly service fees, Wells Fargo makes it the easiest to waive fees on checking accounts, while Bank of America has the most compelling savings option. For CDs, Chase offers the highest interest rates right now, but you’ll need to own a checking account to nab better rates.

- Advertisement -

It might not be a surprise that the three biggest financial institutions in the US are Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo. If you’re searching for a brick-and-mortar bank experience, these three are easily some of the first that come to mind for their national presence.

But could one bank be better suited to you over the other two? Maybe.

We’ve compared checking, savings, and CDs to see which bank offers the most compelling products. We’re also comparing financial institutions in trustworthiness so you can see if it plays a factor in your selection.

Compare Bank of America and Chase and Wells Fargo Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. - Advertisement - Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Editor’s Rating 3.5/5 A five pointed star - Advertisement - A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star Easy to waive monthly service fees on savings account Editor’s Rating 3.5/5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star High interest rate on a 3-month CD if you also have a checking account Editor’s Rating 2.5/5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star Easy to waive monthly service fees on checking account

Pros and Cons of Bank of America

Pros and Cons of Chase

Pros and Cons of Wells Fargo

Bank of America vs. Chase vs. Wells Fargo Checking Account Comparisons

We’ve compared three basic checking accounts offered by each bank. You may not need to pay monthly service fees on these accounts if you qualify to waive them.

Winner: Wells Fargo Wells Fargo makes it easier to waive monthly service fees than Chase or Bank of America.





Wells Fargo Everyday Checking Account

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25





Wells Fargo Everyday Checking Account

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25 Wells Fargo, FDIC Insured



Wells Fargo Everyday Checking Account





Wells Fargo, FDIC Insured Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$25 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Relatively easy to waive monthly fee Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Free overdraft protection available Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. $25 minimum opening deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $10 monthly service fee Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $35 overdraft fee Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $2.50 out-of-network ATM fee Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Approximately 4,700 branches and 12,000 ATMs

Waive $10 monthly fee when you have $500 in direct deposits per month, OR maintain minimum balance of $500, OR link account to a Wells Fargo Campus ATM or Campus Debit Card OR are 17-24 years old

FDIC insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

Bank of America vs. Chase vs. Wells Fargo Savings Account Comparisons

Most brick-and-mortar banks pay a low interest rates on savings accounts. If you’d like to earn a rate that’s higher than the national average, consider looking over our best savings accounts guide.

Winner: Bank of America The Bank of America Advantage Savings Account stands out from the other savings accounts because you won’t have to worry about monthly service fees during the first six months. After that, there are still many ways to waive the fee with Bank of America. But if you don’t qualify to waive monthly service fees at any bank, Chase and Wells Fargo have lower fees.





Bank of America Advantage Savings Account

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 0.04%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$100





Bank of America Advantage Savings Account

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 0.04%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$100 On Bank of America’s site. Bank of America, FDIC Insured



Bank of America Advantage Savings Account





On Bank of America’s site. Bank of America, FDIC Insured Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 0.04%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$100 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. New accounts have monthly fee waived for the first 6 months Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Multiple ways to waive monthly fee after the first 6 months Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No excess withdrawal fee if your balance is at least $20,000, or if you’re a Preferred Rewards customer Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Low APY Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Compounds interest monthly, not daily Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $100 opening deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $8 monthly service fee Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $10 excess withdrawal fee Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Access to over 4,200 branches and 16,000 ATMs

Earn slightly higher rates by becoming a Preferred Rewards customer and qualifying for the Gold, Platinum, or Platinum Honors tier

Earn cash back when you make a debit card or credit card purchase through the BankAmeriDeals® program; Cardholders will automatically be enrolled in the program when setting up online banking and a list of eligible offers and deals will be available through online banking

Waive $8 monthly service fee by maintaining $500 balance, OR linking to your Bank of America Advantage Relationship Banking® account, OR by becoming a Preferred Rewards customer

Waive monthly fee if you’re a student under age 24

Interest compounded monthly and paid monthly

FDIC insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

Bank of America vs. Chase vs. Wells Fargo CD Comparisons

Winner: Chase When it comes to CDs, it might be a bit of a toss-up between Chase and Bank of America — Wells Fargo doesn’t have a lot of options and requires a high minimum opening deposit. Chase narrowly wins in this category because it pays solid CD rates if you qualify for a relationship rate. To qualify for a relationship rate, you must have a qualifying linked Chase checking account.







Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 4.00% (vary by location)

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000







Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 4.00% (vary by location)

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000 JPMorgan Chase Bank, FDIC Insured



Chase CD





JPMorgan Chase Bank, FDIC Insured Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% to 4.00% (vary by location)

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. CD terms up to 10 years Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Compounds interest daily Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Low APY Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $1,000 opening deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. You must have a checking or savings account to open a CD online Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Terms ranging from 1 month to 10 years

Early withdrawal penalties ranging from 90 to 365 days interest

All balances and terms earn a standard rate of 0.01% APY

You can only open a CD online if you already have a Chase checking or savings account, otherwise visit a branch

FDIC insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

Which Bank is the Most Trustworthy?

The Better Business Bureau rates businesses according to how they respond to customer issues.

The BBB gave Bank of America an A+ rating, Wells Fargo has an F rating, and Chase has an A rating. Wells Fargo currently has an F rating because it is responding to previously closed complaints, and Chase has a A rating due to government action taken against the business.

A good BBB rating doesn’t necessarily mean your relationship with a bank will be smooth. Talk to current customers or read online customer reviews to get a well-rounded perspective of a bank.

All three banks have also been involved in public scandals over the last few years.

Here are cases Bank of America has recently been involved in:

In 2020, the Department of Justice said Bank of America broke the law by denying home loans to adults with disabilities based on their disability. Bank of America paid around $300,000 in the settlement to people who were denied loans, and the bank was also required to implement a new non-discriminatory policy.

Chase has been in the following cases:

Wells Fargo has been in the following cases:

In December 2022, The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau required Wells Fargo to pay more than $3.7 billion in a settlement that accused the bank of wrongfully charging fees that led thousands of customers to lose vehicles and homes. The settlement also accuses the bank of wrongfully charging overdraft fees on checking and savings accounts.

In 2021, the Office of the Comptroller of Currency issued a cease and desist order against Wells Fargo because the OCC said the bank’s compliance risk management program had unsafe business practices.

In 2020, Wells Fargo paid billions in settlements when accused of having employees create unauthorized bank accounts to meet unreachable sales goals.

Winner: Tie All three banks have been involved in public controversies. Think about banking with a mission-driven bank if you’d prefer to bank with a financial institution that hasn’t been a part of recent settlements.

Frequently Asked Questions

The best bank for you will depend on what you’re looking for in a financial institution. Decide which types of bank accounts you want and review what’s needed to waive bank fees for each account. Between the three biggest financial institutions in the US, Wells Fargo makes it the easiest to waive monthly service fees on savings accounts, while Bank of America offers the most ways to waive monthly services fees on checking accounts. Chase currently offers solid interest rates on CDs if you qualify for a relationship rate. If you frequently visit branches, you’ll also want to check which institution has nearby locations.

Your money will be safe in a bank account if a financial institution is federally insured by the FDIC or NCUA. Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo are all FDIC insured. This means that even if a bank were to shut down, you wouldn’t lose money that’s deposited at that institution. If you’re not sure about whether a bank is trustworthy, review our section on trustworthiness to learn more about each bank’s history.

<br />

Sophia Acevedo, CEPF Banking Reporter