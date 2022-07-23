HomeTech NewsMobileWhich folding is sold more: Fold or Flip? Samsung takes us...

Which folding is sold more: Fold or Flip? Samsung takes us out of doubt

By Abraham
Today, samsung completely dominates the foldable market, but what many of us wonder is how many units are actually sold, since it is very rare to see someone on the street with one of these phones. Thanks to a public announcement of Samsung’s 2021 sales, we now know for sure. Samsung President TM Roh today announced that Samsung shipped 10 million foldable phones in 2021. The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will likely make up the bulk of that 10 million figure, but it will likely also include the minus some older folding ones. Interestingly, Samsung has detailed how many of those 10 million phones were “flip” style and how many were “fold” style.

Samsung says 70% of foldable shipped in 2021 were Galaxy Z Flip3-style, leaving just 30% Galaxy Z Fold3-style. In other words, the vast majority of people who buy foldable phones want a clamshell device. It is very likely that the decision has to do with the price. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the first foldable with an expected price for a flagship. Samsung’s official 2021 foldable sales figures also state that 2021 saw a 300% increase in shipments compared to 2020. Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 on August 10.

