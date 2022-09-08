HomeMobileiphoneWhich devices will be able to update to iOS 16 and WatchOS...

Which devices will be able to update to iOS 16 and WatchOS 9?

Apple has announced the launch of the final versions of its operating systems iOS 16 and watchOS 9to rule its new generation of iPhone 14 mobile phones and the new smartwatches, the regular Watch Series 8 series and the impressive (and expensive) Watch Ultra.

Apple’s software ecosystem may be as closed as some criticize (including us on some occasions), but it must be recognized that it takes care of it like no other mobile manufacturer, in integration with the hardware, in the number and quality of applications and in especially in the time of support, version updates and security patches.

Together with the presentation of devices, it has announced that on september 12 will release new versions of their operating systems, pre-installed on new phones and watches, and as a free upgrade to a good number of older models.

iOS 16

The next version of Apple’s mobile operating system will arrive with a good number of new features (new lock screen with widgets, renewed notifications, new Home application for HomeKit devices, improvements in the mail application…) that we already offered you in this special .

iOS 16 and Watch OS 9

The models that will be able to officially run the system will be the following:

  • iPhone 14 (Standard, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max)
  • iPhone 13 (Standard, Mini, Pro, and Pro Max)
  • iPhone 12 (Standard, Mini, Pro, and Pro Max)
  • iPhone 11 (Standard, Pro, and Pro Max)
  • iPhone XS (Standard and Max)
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8 (Standard and Plus)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation or higher)

Watch OS 9

The update adds improvements to workouts, heart rate zone tracking, medication tracking, sleep monitoring, and new screens, among others.

The upgradeable models will be the following:

  • Apple Watch Series 4
  • Apple Watch Series 5
  • Apple Watch SE
  • Apple Watch Series 6
  • Apple Watch Series 7
  • Apple Watch Series 8
  • Apple Watch Ultra
Apple will release the final versions of iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 on September 12.

