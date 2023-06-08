Which Brick-and-Mortar Bank Is Better?

- Advertisement -

The bottom line: TD Bank and Chase are two of the best national banks out there. TD Bank makes it a bit easier to waive monthly service fees on its standard checking account than Chase. It has a lower minimum opening for CDs than Chase CDs. If you would like to open a traditional savings account, you could go with either bank since the accounts are very similar.

If you live on the East Coast and prioritize traditional banking, you might be considering Chase or TD Bank.

To help you determine whether Chase or TD Bank might be suitable for you, we’re comparing each institution’s bank accounts. We will also assess the banks’ trustworthiness so you can learn more about their banking history.

Pros and Cons of TD Bank

Pros and Cons of Chase

TD Bank vs. Chase Checking Account Comparisons

TD Bank and Chase have multiple checking accounts. Below, we’ve compared each bank’s basic checking account offerings. Both of these accounts provide ways to waive monthly service fees.

If your priority is to avoid paying a monthly service fee, you may favor TD Bank over Chase. The TD Bank Convenience Checking Account has a lower minimum balance requirement than Chase Total Checking®. You’ll also be eligible to waive the monthly service fee at TD Bank if you are between the ages of 17 and 23.

Chase still might be worth considering if you’re looking to take advantage of a cash bonus, though. Both banks offer a $200 sign-up bonus if you’re a new customer, but Chase has easier requirements.

At Chase, all you need to do is use a coupon code when you open Chase Total Checking® and set up direct deposit in the first 90 days. To be eligible for the $200 bonus on the TD Bank Convenience Checking Account, you’ll need to receive $500 or more in direct deposits during the first 60 days of opening an account.

Keep in mind, you can also earn a $400 bonus with another TD checking account (TD Bank Beyond Checking), but it’s a little harder to qualify for — you’ll need to receive $2,500 in direct deposits in the first 60 days. There are also several Chase checking accounts that offer bonuses, but Chase Total’s is the easiest to qualify for.

Winner: TD Bank The TD Bank Convenience Checking Account makes it easier to waive monthly service fees than Chase Total Checking®. You might still want to explore Chase Total Checking® if you’re a new customer and want to take advantage of a bank account bonus with easy requirements.





TD Bank Convenience Checking Account





Details

Fees

$15 monthly service fee

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

None

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No monthly service fee if you’re ages 17 to 23 Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No opening deposit Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No out-of-network ATM fees Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $15 monthly service fee Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. No interest earned Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Doesn’t reimburse out-of-network ATM fees charged by providers Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $35 overdraft fee Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Access to 1,100 branch locations and over 2,600 ATMs

Waive $15 monthly fee with $100 daily balance

No opening deposit

FDIC insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

TD Bank vs. Chase Savings Account Comparisons

For savings accounts, we’re seeing how the TD Simple Savings Account stacks up to Chase Savings℠ since both accounts have a $5 monthly service fee that can be waived.

TD Bank and Chase have pretty similar savings accounts. Both banks let you open an account with $0 and pay low interest rates.

The requirements for waiving the $5 monthly service fee are almost interchangeable, as well. You might prefer the TD Simple Savings Account if you’re a senior citizen looking to open a savings account. However, if you’re under the age of 62, it may not make much of a difference, since the other requirements for waiving the fee are almost the same.

If you’re looking to earn a competitive interest rate on a savings account, you might consider looking over our best high-yield savings account for contenders.

Winner: Tie It’s a toss-up between the two banks since the savings accounts have similar features. The requirements for waiving the $5 monthly service fee are nearly identical. Your best option might ultimately hinge on which bank’s branches are closer to your home.





TD Simple Savings Account





Details

Fees

$5 monthly service fee

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.02%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No monthly fee for students, or for adults under age 24 or age 62 or older Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No monthly fee for the first 12 months, with recurring monthly deposits of $25 Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Mobile check deposit Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No minimum opening deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Low APY Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $5 monthly service fee Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. No monthly service fee for students, adults under age 24 or age 62 or older

Waive $5 monthly service fee by maintaining $300 minimum daily balance

No monthly fee for the first 12 months if you make recurring $25 monthly deposits

Interest compounded daily

FDIC insured





Chase Savings℠





Details

Fees

$5 monthly service fee

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.01% (as of 3/24/2023) Interest rates are variable and subject to change Show more

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No minimum opening deposit Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Relatively easy to waive $5 monthly fee Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Link to a Chase checking account for free overdraft protection Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Low APY Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Interest compounded monthly, not daily Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $5 monthly service fee Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Access to 15,000 Chase ATMs and over 4,700 branches

Link this account to your Chase checking account for Overdraft Protection

Waive $5 monthly service when you maintain a $300 balance, automatically transfer $25 each month from your Chase checking account, link to Chase College Checking for Overdraft Protection, link to a qualifying Chase checking account, or are under age 18

Manage your accounts, deposit checks, transfer money and more — all from your device

Available online nationwide except in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. For branch locations, visit locator.chase.com

Member FDIC Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

TD Bank vs. Chase CD Comparisons

Most banks require a minimum opening deposit of $1,000 for CDs like Chase. However, TD Bank lets you open a CD with only $250 upfront.

TD Bank also might be ideal if you’d like to get a special type of CD. For example, you can get a no-penalty CD, which means you won’t have to be an early withdrawal penalty on a CD if you withdraw money before the end of the term. You may also open a 3-year or 5-year step-up CD. A step-up CD has a blended interest rate, which means that the interest rate will go up over time.

Chase may be a better option than TD Bank if you’re looking for standard CD terms under three months or over five years.

Winner: TD Bank TD Bank CDs require a much lower minimum opening deposit than Chase CDs. You may also prefer TD Bank to Chase if you’d like to open a special type of CD, such as a no-penalty CD or step-up CD.





TD Bank Choice Promotional CD





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.05% to 5.00%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$250 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. $250 minimum opening deposit Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Standard term options Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Solid interest rate compared to other brick-and-mortar banks Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. High early withdrawal penalties Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Terms range from 3 months to 5 years

Earn 0.05% to 1.00% APY, or 0.05% to 5.00% APY if qualify for a relationship bump rate when you also have an eligible checking account

Early withdrawal penalties: All interest earned for terms under 90 days; 3 months of interest on terms between 90 days and 1 year; 6 months of interest on terms between 1 year and 2 years; 9 months of interest on terms between 2 years and 3 years; 1 year of interest on terms between 3 years and 4 years; 18 months of interest on terms between 4 years and 5 years; 2 years of interest on terms 5 years or longer

Interest compounded and deposited monthly

FDIC insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

TD Bank vs. Chase Trustworthiness and BBB Ratings

We include ratings from the Better Business Bureau to evaluate how a bank deals with customer issues.

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (Chase’s parent company) received an A+ rating. That said, Chase has had a couple of recent public settlements.

In 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Co. paid the Department of Justice $920 million in a settlement that said the bank was involved in wrongful trading.

In the same year, the US Department of Labor also required Chase to pay $800,000 in back wages in a settlement that accused the bank of underpaying women.

The BBB also gave TD Bank an A+ rating.

In 2020, the US Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection required TD Bank to pay $122 million in a settlement that accused the bank of charging customers a Debit Card Advance service without their permission.

TD Bank vs. Chase: Frequently Asked Questions

Chase has more branches than TD Bank. TD Bank has 1,100 branches and is primarily based on the East Coast. Meanwhile, Chase has over 4,700 branches. Its branches are available in 48 states and Washington, DC.

