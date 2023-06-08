Which Brick-and-Mortar Bank Is Better?

Our experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
If you live on the East Coast and prioritize traditional banking, you might be considering Chase or TD Bank.
To help you determine whether Chase or TD Bank might be suitable for you, we’re comparing each institution’s bank accounts. We will also assess the banks’ trustworthiness so you can learn more about their banking history.
Easier to earn $200 sign-up bonus than with TD Bank
TD Bank vs. Chase Checking Account Comparisons
TD Bank and Chase have multiple checking accounts. Below, we’ve compared each bank’s basic checking account offerings. Both of these accounts provide ways to waive monthly service fees.
If your priority is to avoid paying a monthly service fee, you may favor TD Bank over Chase. The TD Bank Convenience Checking Account has a lower minimum balance requirement than Chase Total Checking®. You’ll also be eligible to waive the monthly service fee at TD Bank if you are between the ages of 17 and 23.
Chase still might be worth considering if you’re looking to take advantage of a cash bonus, though. Both banks offer a $200 sign-up bonus if you’re a new customer, but Chase has easier requirements.
At Chase, all you need to do is use a coupon code when you open Chase Total Checking® and set up direct deposit in the first 90 days. To be eligible for the $200 bonus on the TD Bank Convenience Checking Account, you’ll need to receive $500 or more in direct deposits during the first 60 days of opening an account.
Keep in mind, you can also earn a $400 bonus with another TD checking account (TD Bank Beyond Checking), but it’s a little harder to qualify for — you’ll need to receive $2,500 in direct deposits in the first 60 days. There are also several Chase checking accounts that offer bonuses, but Chase Total’s is the easiest to qualify for.
TD Bank Convenience Checking Account
4/5
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
None
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Fees
$15 monthly service fee
TD Bank Convenience Checking Account
Details
Fees
$15 monthly service fee
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
None
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Pros & Cons
No monthly service fee if you’re ages 17 to 23
No opening deposit
No out-of-network ATM fees
$15 monthly service fee
No interest earned
Doesn’t reimburse out-of-network ATM fees charged by providers
$35 overdraft fee
Highlights
Access to 1,100 branch locations and over 2,600 ATMs
TD Bank and Chase have pretty similar savings accounts. Both banks let you open an account with $0 and pay low interest rates.
The requirements for waiving the $5 monthly service fee are almost interchangeable, as well. You might prefer the TD Simple Savings Account if you’re a senior citizen looking to open a savings account. However, if you’re under the age of 62, it may not make much of a difference, since the other requirements for waiving the fee are almost the same.
If you’re looking to earn a competitive interest rate on a savings account, you might consider looking over our best high-yield savings account for contenders.
TD Simple Savings Account
Details
Fees
$5 monthly service fee
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
0.02%
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Pros & Cons
No monthly fee for students, or for adults under age 24 or age 62 or older
No monthly fee for the first 12 months, with recurring monthly deposits of $25
Mobile check deposit
No minimum opening deposit
Low APY
$5 monthly service fee
Highlights
No monthly service fee for students, adults under age 24 or age 62 or older
Waive $5 monthly service fee by maintaining $300 minimum daily balance
No monthly fee for the first 12 months if you make recurring $25 monthly deposits
Interest compounded daily
FDIC insured
Chase Savings℠
Details
Fees
$5 monthly service fee
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
0.01% (as of 3/24/2023)
Interest rates are variable and subject to change
Show more
Minimum Deposit Amount
$0
Pros & Cons
No minimum opening deposit
Relatively easy to waive $5 monthly fee
Link to a Chase checking account for free overdraft protection
Low APY
Interest compounded monthly, not daily
$5 monthly service fee
Highlights
Access to 15,000 Chase ATMs and over 4,700 branches
Link this account to your Chase checking account for Overdraft Protection
Waive $5 monthly service when you maintain a $300 balance, automatically transfer $25 each month from your Chase checking account, link to Chase College Checking for Overdraft Protection, link to a qualifying Chase checking account, or are under age 18
Manage your accounts, deposit checks, transfer money and more — all from your device
Available online nationwide except in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. For branch locations, visit locator.chase.com
Member FDIC
TD Bank vs. Chase CD Comparisons
Most banks require a minimum opening deposit of $1,000 for CDs like Chase. However, TD Bank lets you open a CD with only $250 upfront.
TD Bank also might be ideal if you’d like to get a special type of CD. For example, you can get a no-penalty CD, which means you won’t have to be an early withdrawal penalty on a CD if you withdraw money before the end of the term. You may also open a 3-year or 5-year step-up CD. A step-up CD has a blended interest rate, which means that the interest rate will go up over time.
Chase may be a better option than TD Bank if you’re looking for standard CD terms under three months or over five years.
TD Bank Choice Promotional CD
3.5/5
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
0.05% to 5.00%
Minimum Deposit Amount
$250
TD Bank Choice Promotional CD
3.5/5
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
0.05% to 5.00%
Minimum Deposit Amount
$250
TD Bank Choice Promotional CD
Details
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
0.05% to 5.00%
Minimum Deposit Amount
$250
Pros & Cons
$250 minimum opening deposit
Standard term options
Solid interest rate compared to other brick-and-mortar banks
High early withdrawal penalties
Highlights
Terms range from 3 months to 5 years
Earn 0.05% to 1.00% APY, or 0.05% to 5.00% APY if qualify for a relationship bump rate when you also have an eligible checking account
Early withdrawal penalties: All interest earned for terms under 90 days; 3 months of interest on terms between 90 days and 1 year; 6 months of interest on terms between 1 year and 2 years; 9 months of interest on terms between 2 years and 3 years; 1 year of interest on terms between 3 years and 4 years; 18 months of interest on terms between 4 years and 5 years; 2 years of interest on terms 5 years or longer
Interest compounded and deposited monthly
FDIC insured
TD Bank vs. Chase Trustworthiness and BBB Ratings
We include ratings from the Better Business Bureau to evaluate how a bank deals with customer issues.
JP Morgan Chase & Co. (Chase’s parent company) received an A+ rating. That said, Chase has had a couple of recent public settlements.
In 2020, the US Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection required TD Bank to pay $122 million in a settlement that accused the bank of charging customers a Debit Card Advance service without their permission.
TD Bank vs. Chase: Frequently Asked Questions
Chase has more branches than TD Bank. TD Bank has 1,100 branches and is primarily based on the East Coast. Meanwhile, Chase has over 4,700 branches. Its branches are available in 48 states and Washington, DC.
