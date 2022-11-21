Which are the Android phones with the highest satisfaction rate among users according to AnTuTu

Leaving aside the specifications or the price, something that many users usually pay attention to when buying a mobile is the experience that other people have had with that terminal in question.

This is something that is vital, since it is from here that conclusions can be drawn. whether it is better to decide on one smartphone model or another.

It is undoubtedly a factor that should be paid attention to, and for this precise reason, the well-known benchmarking company, AnTuTu, has made an interesting publication of a ranking with the mobiles that have the highest satisfaction index among users.

But first of all and in case you don’t know much about AnTuTu, it is basically a benchmarking platform for mobile phones and other electronic devices. Y based on the data of their evaluations carried out in the month of October in Chinathe platform rated those 10 Android phones with the highest acceptance rate.

These are the Android phones most accepted by users in China, according to AnTuTu

In first place and with 95.68% satisfaction, is the almighty Xiaomi 12S UltraXiaomi’s flagship this 2022 that has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, Leica camera and 1-inch IMX989 sensor.

The Nubia Z40S is who It ranks second with a 90.15% satisfaction rate among users, followed by the OPPO K10 5G that closes the podium with 85.95%. In general terms, we can see that these three Android phones, at least in China, have broken in recent weeks, surpassing other rivals that also have good specifications and features.

Continuing with the ranking, there is the iQOO 10 Pro and the vivo X Fold that They came to have a public acceptance of 89.58% and 89.57% respectively, a fairly close fight. Further down the list are the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition (89.33%), the Huawei Mate 50 Pro (89.18%), the Huawei Mate 50 (89.17%), the Motorola X30 Pro (88, 15%) and the Xiaomi 12S (87.27%).