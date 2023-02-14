Where’s Google? Bug in Samsung Internet Beta removes browser search engines

The Samsung Internet browser is a favorite among Galaxy phone users. However, an unexpected bug occurred with the Beta version of the app, which removed all search engines like Bing, Google and Yahoo! from the browser. Understand now what may have happened.

The report comes from Reddit user u/IamVenom_007. According to him, the browser was updated by the Google Play Store and the new version simply does not have the best known search engines like Google and Bing, instead, Chinese search sites were shown when selecting which one to use by typing something in the search bar. browser addresses.

At first, users suspected that the problem was caused by Samsung Internet, as the Beta version is susceptible to these bugs, but the fact that search engines used in China were present made another possibility arise: Google Play may have installed the Chinese version of the browser accidentally.

- Advertisement -

This is a hypothesis that makes a lot of sense, given that the user stated that he resides in China, but uses a VPN:

That may be the case, but I have my VPN on and have been using the app for over a year now. I tried to re-install from Google play store. I downloaded from third party sites too. Keep going the same way!

In this way, two other possibilities arise: Google or the application detected the user’s location via GPS and changed the search sites according to the region or the VPN used has a problem, which is less likely.