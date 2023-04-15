Where to watch movies online with other people

- Advertisement -

The rooms to watch movies online They are an excellent alternative to enjoy remote cinema sessions in the company of your friends or loved ones.

Many online movie room services allow you to chat during the broadcast and even hold video calls.

It is an option that is compatible with practically all streaming platforms available in Spain. In addition, in some cases, the useful tools for this type of shared transmission also offer access to different series and movie services for free.

Currently, there is an important variety of streaming services that allow you to schedule rooms to watch movies online with other people. Before deciding on any of the following options, you must take into account two fundamental aspects.

First of all, all members of the “Watch Party” must be subscribed to the same service, be it Netflix, Disney+, AMC+, Hulu, etc. You must also connect from your computer. If you want to watch the movie from the TV, you need to find a way to project the screen of your device on the TV.

Services to watch movies in rooms online with other people

–Disney+ GroupWatch: recommended for those who prefer the content offered by the Disney streaming service. Basically, it works on all devices where the Disney+ app can be installed. This includes smart TVs, tablets, smartphones and computers. It does not work on PS4 or Roku devices and only supports 6 participants.

– Amazon Prime Video Watch Party: It is a very useful function that the Prime Video app offers. It is used to schedule viewing rooms on Android, iOS and Fire TV devices. It is worth noting that Amazon Watch Party is not compatible with the Safari browser. This service allows you to chat with up to 100 friends at the same time while watching the movie.

–Scener: excellent extension for Google Chrome that allows you to create online rooms to watch movies on multiple platforms. In Scener you can choose between the services offered by Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube and many more. You only need to have the extension installed in your browser and be subscribed to the platform where you want to see the movie.

–Teleparty– It is another quite powerful browser extension that you can use to share streaming content via Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, etc. This plugin is compatible with Chrome, Edge and Opera and allows you to watch the movie and interact in rooms with up to 1000 participants.

–Apple Share Play: Works if everyone in the online room has Apple devices. SharePlay is used to watch the content of different apps through FaceTime. It is compatible with services such as Apple TV +, Paramount +, Disney +, HBO Max, among others. However, it does not have Netflix or Amazon Prime Video to view.

– Twoseven: another web application to watch movies and programs in online rooms with several people. In Twoseven there are no limits to the number of members who want to join the Watch Party. In addition, in this app you can enjoy streaming services such as Apple TV +, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and many more. Disney+ and Hulu are only available in the premium version of Twoseven.