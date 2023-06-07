Where to see “The Social Network”, the Facebook movie

- Advertisement -

The film “The Social Network” (translated into Spanish as “La Red Social”) was released in 2010. Directed by David Fincher and with an adapted script by Aaron Sorkin, it reviews the process of creating Facebook in 2004, by a very young Mark Zuckerberg.

The film focuses on the controversial creation of the social network and how Zuckerberg snatched the original idea from the Winklevoss brothers.

Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer, Max Minghella, Rashida Jones, and Rooney Mara, the film is based on the book Accidental Millionaires, written by Ben Mezrich. He won three Oscars from the Hollywood Academy, for best screenplay, editing and soundtrack.

Where to see the movie “The Social Network”

Since its theatrical release, there has always been speculation about the possibility of a second part of the film being made, in which the process of creation and growth of Facebook would be continued. Although certainly the evolution of the company would give not only one more film, but several, in the end the project has never come to fruition.

Currently, if you want to see the movie “The Social Network”, you have numerous options, since the film is available on the following audiovisual content platforms:

-Netflix

-Movistar Plus

-Amazon Prime Video

–Filmin

Where to rent “The Social Network”

In addition to being able to watch the film thanks to the catalog of the main subscription streaming platforms, it is also possible to rent “The Social Network” on different media.

The film that recreates the story of Facebook can currently be rented on Google Play Movies, Microsoft Store, Amazon Video, Rakuten TV and Apple TV as an online download. The price varies between 1.99 euros and 3.99 euros.

If instead of renting it, you want to buy it online, you can do it on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Rakuten TV, Google Play Movies and Microsoft Store.

This is the official trailer of the film: