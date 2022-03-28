Where to see all the winners of the 2022 Oscars (bonus: and the Raids!)

On the occasion of the 2022 Oscars ceremony, we decided to create a short guide with directions for watch all the various winners online. Below, broken down by movies, trailers, links, information and categories won. Most of the movies are already included in some streaming subscription, on one side or the other; just two or three titles at the moment can only be purchased or rented (NOTE: all films are also available for purchase and rental, but we point out only where there is no “free” alternative, or rather included in a monthly subscription ). Belfast is practically the only one that for now is only found on the cinema circuit. Good vision!