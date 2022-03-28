Where to see all the winners of the 2022 Oscars (bonus: and the Raids!)

On the occasion of the 2022 Oscars ceremony, we decided to create a short guide with directions for watch all the various winners online. Below, broken down by movies, trailers, links, information and categories won. Most of the movies are already included in some streaming subscription, on one side or the other; just two or three titles at the moment can only be purchased or rented (NOTE: all films are also available for purchase and rental, but we point out only where there is no “free” alternative, or rather included in a monthly subscription ). Belfast is practically the only one that for now is only found on the cinema circuit. Good vision!
Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones) is no ordinary high school girl: her days start at 3 in the morning, on a fishing boat, alongside her older brother Leo (Daniel Durant) who, like dad Frank (Troy Kotsur) and mom Jackie (Oscar® winner MarleeMatlin), is deaf. Every day, before going to school, Ruby is mocked by the other students … but she doesn’t care. Her greatest passion is singing and she has a lot of talent to sell, so much so that she prepares for the audition of a prestigious music school. She will soon be faced with an important choice: help her family… or pursue their dreams.
- Victories: Best Film, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), Best Non-Original Screenplay
- Distribution: Apple TV Plus
- Where to see it in Italy: Streaming on NOW, tomorrow (March 29) on Sky Cinema, from March 31 at the cinema
An authoritarian but charismatic breeder torments his brother’s new wife and her son, until long-hidden secrets emerge.
- Victories: Best Direction (Jane Campion)
- Distribution: Netflix
- Where to see it in Italy: streaming on Netflix
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker (Jessica Chastain). At the turn of the 70s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield), starting from humble beginnings, came to create the largest religious television network with theme park in the world. At first, they were admired for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity. From the start, Tammy Faye’s indelible eyelashes, peculiar way of singing and great desire to embrace people from all walks of life had become legendary. However, financial misconduct, coupled with rival plots and scandals, soon brought down their meticulously constructed empire. THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE is directed by Michael Showalter with the screenplay by Abe Sylvia. The cast also includes Cherry Jones and Vincent D’Onofrio.
- Victories: Best Actress in a Leading Role (Jessica Chastain), Best makeup and hairstyle
- Distribution: Searchlight Pictures
- Where to see it in Italy: streaming on Disney +
Based on a true story that will inspire the world, “A Winning Family – King Richard” follows the story of Richard Williams, a determined father capable of raising two of the most gifted athletes of all time, destined to change tennis forever. Guided by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will bring Venus and Serena from the streets of Compton, California to international fame as legendary icons. “A Winning Family – King Richard” is an extremely moving film that demonstrates how the power of the family, coupled with perseverance and unshakable faith, is the means to achieve the impossible and make an impact on the world.
- Victories: Best Actor in a Leading Role (Will Smith)
- Distribution: Warner Bros.
- Where to see it in Italy: Available for digital purchase starting from € 9.99 on major digital stores such as YouTube, Google Play Film, Apple TV, TIMvision, Chili, Prime Video, Microsoft Store and Mediaset Play
Produced and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg based on a screenplay by writer and playwright Tony Kushner, WEST SIDE STORY tells the timeless story of teenage rivalry and love set in New York in 1957. An entirely new generation will be able to witness this reinterpretation of the beloved musical, originally choreographed by Jerome Robbins, with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and original libretto by Arthur Laurents.
- Victories: Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose)
- Distribution: 20th Century Fox
- Where to see it in Italy: streaming on Disney +
Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST is a moving story of love, laughter and loss in a boy’s childhood, amidst the music and social turmoil of the late 1960s.
- Victories: Best Screenplay (Kenneth Branagh)
- Distribution: Universal Pictures
- Where to see it in Italy: currently at the cinema in various cinemas throughout Italy.
An elderly widowed actor is looking for a driver. The actor asks his trusted mechanic for advice, who recommends a 20-year-old girl to him. Despite the initial misunderstandings, a very special relationship develops between the two.
- Victories: Best foreign film
- Distribution: Bitters End
- Where to see it in Italy: streaming on NOW
Created by Walt Disney Animation Studios with a soundtrack that includes new songs by award-winning author Lin-Manuel Mirando, “Encanto” tells the story of the extraordinary Madrigal family, who live in a magical house in Colombia. Mirabel is the only child with no powers, but when she discovers that the magic of the house is in danger, she may turn out to be the family’s last hope.
- Victories: Best Animated Film
- Distribution: Disney
- Where to see it in Italy: streaming on Disney +
“Dune”, an epic adventure full of emotions, tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man, born with a great destiny beyond his comprehension, who will have to travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to to ensure a future for his family and his people. As evil forces face off in a conflict to secure exclusive control of the most precious resource on the planet – a raw material capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who overcome their fears will survive.
- Victories: Best special effects, Best soundtrack, Best sound, Best scenography, Best editing, Best Photography
- Distribution: Warner Bros.
- Where to see it in Italy: streaming on Now
Emma Stone is the star of the Disney movie “Cruella” who explores the beginnings of one of the most famous and fashionable villains in cinema: Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s London and the punk rock revolution, the film follows the story of the young con artist Estella and reveals the events that led her to indulge her evil side of her and become the turbulent and vengeful Cruella.
- Victories: Best Costumes
- Distribution: Disney
- Where to see it in Italy: streaming on Disney +
In No Time To Die, Bond enjoys a quiet life in Jamaica after retiring from active duty. His quiet life, however, is abruptly interrupted when Felix Leiter, an old friend and CIA agent, reappears asking him for help. The mission to free a scientist from his kidnappers turns out to be more insidious than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with a new and dangerous technology.
- Victories: Best Song (Billie Eilish)
- Distribution: Universal Pictures
- Where to see it in Italy: Available for purchase and rental on the best platforms such as Apple TV, Chili, Google Play Film, Microsoft Store, Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten TV
In her acclaimed directorial debut, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a strong and engaging documentary, part musical film and part historical document, born of an epic event that celebrated black history, culture and fashion.
- Victories: Best Documentary
- Distribution: Searchlight Pictures
- Where to see it in Italy: streaming on Disney +
Since the awards were almost simultaneously (one day before the Oscars, to be precise: as per tradition), we leave some quick indications even for those who cannot resist the curiosity to see “the worst” of the year:
- Diana The Musical is on Netflix. She won in the categories Worst Film, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Actress, Worst Supporting Actress.
- Space Jam: New Legends can be found on Now. Won in the categories Worst Remake, Worst Actor and Worst Pair.
- House of Gucci it can only be found for rental or purchase on all major digital stores. He won in the Worst Supporting Actor category.
- Cosmic Sin found on Amazon Prime Video. It won in the category Worst Performance of Bruce Willis in a 2021 film.
You must log in to post a comment.