Where to put the TV: how to choose the best location

Finding the optimal location of the television or smart TV can considerably improve the content viewing experience, and through the following tips you will find help to achieve that goal.

An optimal placement of the television has an impact both on the quality of the image and on avoiding possible physical problems

And it is that beyond the decoration and the use of the available space, the location of the television within the room can affect aspects that go from image quality to possible physical discomforts such as neck pain.

Height and distance in relation to the sofa or armchairs, position in relation to the windows are parameters that can improve (or worsen) the quality of the experience. Therefore, it is recommended to adjust to the following parameters when placing a television.

- Advertisement -

-Height/position: The ideal position of a television should match the center of the screen with the height of the viewer’s eyes. This means that in long sessions of viewing content the neck and/or back can suffer if the screen is located too high or too low due to the forced position that would be acquired. And, of course, the ideal viewer placement is right in front of the screen, perpendicular to and centered on the screen.

-Distance: With a smaller distance the field of view will benefit from a greater “immersion” in the image and will also make larger (and more expensive) screen sizes unnecessary. But it is not the best of ideas to be too close to the screen either. In any case, it is a question that on the one hand depends on the viewer’s own visual comfort but also on the resolution of the content, the higher it is, the closer it will be to the screen without the experience being ruined by appreciating the contour of the pixels. in the image. A common rule of thumb for televisions with 4K resolution is to calculate 1.5 times the vertical of the screen as the optimal distance between the viewer and the television. Thus, for a 65-inch television (1 inch = 2.54 cm) the minimum distance would be 1.2 meters while for televisions with HD resolution the recommended distance would be double, 2.4 meters. Traditionally, a distance equivalent to five times the diagonal of the screen was recommended, but it was at a time when the resolution of the images was much lower than it is today.

-Reflexes: The reflections caused on the television screen by light sources (lamps, windows…) completely ruin the viewing and can be annoying and even harmful to visual health. Not all television screens have anti-glare systems, so it will be necessary to study the position of the auxiliary lamps, turn off the overhead lighting in the room and avoid placing the television in front of large windows or, failing that, use suitable curtains. to reduce the entry of light. Some ambient lighting systems make use of lamps that are placed behind and to the sides of the television with a double objective: to “broaden” spatially (with intelligent systems that modify the colors they emit adapted to what appears in the image) the limits of the screen and help ensure that the room is not left in darkness while the resulting light does not result in annoying reflections on the screen.

-Support/fixing: In some cases, it will be necessary to use furniture or wall supports capable of pivoting, turning or tilting the television so that it adopts the appropriate position to avoid glare from windows or balconies depending on the hours of day and the external light or to be able to see the contents depending on whether you are sitting or standing (in the kitchen, for example). In this sense, and if there are minors at home, it will be especially important to check that the restraints are resistant to avoid unwanted accidents.

-Temperature: TVs already generate enough heat on their own, so it’s not a good idea to place them near other heat sources. In addition to the aforementioned problems of inadequate height that can cause neck discomfort, placing a television on top of a fireplace could cause problems due to overheating, as well as placing it very close to some electrical appliances in a kitchen (oven, refrigerator…) or even in a place near a window that gets a lot of sunlight.

-Sound: Decoratively, a great result can be obtained by embedding a television in a piece of furniture or a shelf full of books, but the quality of the sound that comes from the internal speakers of the television itself may be affected. This should be taken into account and, where appropriate, resort to external sources such as smart speakers, sound bars or 5.1 home cinema sound systems and the like.