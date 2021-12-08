Where to find free and free music for TikTok videos

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Music is an inherent element of TikTok videos, but there is an inescapable aspect of itcopyright on said musical pieces, not being able to use any song of the user’s taste. Beyond the possibility of using your own music, the most common is to resort to third-party compositions, but it is advisable not to incur infringements of intellectual property rights.

TikTok does not allow any melody to be used as background music for copyright reasons

The alternative is through copyright-free music, something that TikTok itself already offers thanks to its music library. Accessible from the “Add Sound” option and with a search engine that facilitates work. Through it, styles that fit the type of music you are looking for can be selected in order to obtain the best sound setting for the video. The options that the search engine throws allow the previous listening as well as to know the duration of the piece.

However, there are other alternatives that can expand the options to find the best background music for the videos uploaded to TikTok no intellectual property rights restrictions. This is possible thanks to online copyright-free music catalogs.

-AShamaluev Music: It is a very extensive online catalog of royalty-free music but it contains a specific section of music oriented to its use on TikTok with more than 350 pieces classified by musical style or instrument. They cannot be listened to online but the songs have to be downloaded. You only have to pay (through a subscription on Patreon) if the use is going to be commercial.

-Eproves: With more than 200 songs classified by genres and styles, every week it updates its catalog and includes remixes that are also royalty-free.

-LesFree Music: In addition to ordering the songs by theme and style, it adds the categories of mood and BPM (beats per minute, alluding to the rhythm), so that you can find the theme with the perfect rhythm for the video, regardless of the style of music . If the use is going to be personal, this platform is free, but if the use is going to be professional or commercial or with the intention of obtaining financial benefits, a subscription model is established through Patreon.

-FiftySounds: In addition to music, content creators on TikTok may require sound effects or samples (also royalty-free) to use in their own creations. This is precisely the type of resource that FiftySounds offers. As a requirement, it is required to indicate in the video the name of the author of the audio clip used.

-TikTok Commercial Music Library: Finally, and in the event that the TikTok account belongs to a professional or company (TikTok Business accounts) that wishes to publish promotional or advertising content, the platform itself offers the option of TikTok Commercial Music Library, with free music also free of copyright organized thematically by genre and style, with the addition of allowing personalized searches of the most popular songs by country.

